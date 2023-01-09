Latest News

Watch: Green Line bus narrowly escapes cylinder blast in Sirjani Town, Karachi

Saman SiddiquiJanuary 9, 2023
A Green Line bus narrowly escaping a cylinder blast in Karachi’s Sirjani Town area on Monday was caught on camera.

Watch the video clip below:

The video shows an explosion caused by the explosion of a cylinder in a shop located under the bridge built for the Green Line bus in Sarjani Town.

In the viral video, the flames can be seen rising, and as the Green Line bus passes overhead, another loud explosion takes place, with flames reaching the top of the Green Line route as well.

Fortunately, the Green Line bus passed safely and there was no loss of life reported.

A person was injured in the explosion of the cylinder in the shop and has been shifted to the hospital for medical assistance

