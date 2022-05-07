Oyeyeah
Watch: Hassan Abad bridge collapse in Gilgit Baltistan amid heatwave triggered GLOF

A concrete bridge on the Karakoram Highway hcollapsed in Hunza’s Hassanabad area of Gilgit-Baltistan.

By Saman Siddiqui
Heatwave triggered Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF) in Gilgit Baltistan on Saturday, destroying agricultural land, the Hassan Abad bridge, and sweeping houses along.

The only bridge which connects Hunza with Pakistan submerged into the Hunza river due to GLOF on Saturday.

More videos are emerging from the area of the corrosion caused by Shishper GLOF on the banks of the Karakoram Highway (KKH).

 

According to the local police, at least six houses and hundreds of acres of land were washed away by the GLOF outburst.

Pakistan has one of the highest (approx 5000) glaciated lakes.

The Pakistan meteorological department forecasts more GLOF events in the northern areas, particularly in Chitral.

Hunza, as well as the rest of Gilgit-Baltistan, are on the frontlines of the climate crisis and such disasters have become a regular occurrence.

Since June 2013, Gilgit-Baltistan has suffered extensive flooding, caused by high temperatures resulting in increased runoff from the melting glaciers.

 

 

 

