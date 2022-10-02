Oyeyeah
Latest News

Wearing face masks onboard flights no longer mandatory, CAA

The development comes in light of NCOC's decision.

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
posted on
View

Wearing face masks onboard domestic and international flights is no longer mandatory according to CAA’s news advisory.


The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised rules for domestic and international travel.

Published Earlier:

CAA’s official Twitter handle, the authority mentioned that although a mask is not a must, however, it is still preferable.

“Please choose to wear a face mask for everyone’s safety,” CAA said.

 

The development comes in light of NCOC’s decision.

A notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated the authority revoked the mandatory requirement of wearing face masks.

“Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable,” the notification read.

 

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You