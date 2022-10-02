Wearing face masks onboard flights no longer mandatory, CAA

Wearing face masks onboard domestic and international flights is no longer mandatory according to CAA’s news advisory.



The Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has revised rules for domestic and international travel.

CAA’s official Twitter handle, the authority mentioned that although a mask is not a must, however, it is still preferable.

“Please choose to wear a face mask for everyone’s safety,” CAA said.

The development comes in light of NCOC’s decision.

A notification issued by the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) stated the authority revoked the mandatory requirement of wearing face masks.

“Amid declining COVID-19 trend across the country, mask-wearing as a part of nonpharmaceutical interventions is no longer a mandatory requirement during domestic and international travel; however, still preferable,” the notification read.