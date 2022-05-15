Oyeyeah
White gunman kills 10 in live-streamed racial attack at Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket

The gunman identified as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, was taken into coustody

A white gunman killed 10 people in a live-streamed racial attack at Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket on Saturday.

While three others were critically injured.

The 10 people killed and three injured, were almost all of them Black Americans, in one of the deadliest racist massacres in recent American history.

The authorities identified the gunman as 18-year-old Payton S. Gendron of Conklin, a resident of a small town in New York’s rural Southern Tier.

The man had driven more than 200 miles to carry out his attack, which he also live-streamed, the police said.

Mr. Gendron was armed with an assault weapon and wore body armor, the police said.

“It was a straight-up racially motivated hate crime,” John Garcia, the Erie County sheriff, added.

A chilling video feed appeared designed to promote his sinister agenda.

As reported,  a white supremacist terrorist live-streamed the video of the attack. 

Payton Gendron had published a fascist manifesto using the same “black sun” Nazi symbol used by Ukraine’s neo-Nazi Azov militia, which NATO is arming and training.

Following the attack, the Twitter timeline is laden with all sorts of reactions.

 

 

