With nearly 700 cases Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate surges to 3.93%

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui
With nearly 700 cases reported, Pakistan’s Covid-19 positivity rate surges to 3.93% on Friday.

This is the highest positivity rate in the last 3-4  months.

According to the National Institute of Health (NIH) data, 694 new coronavirus cases were recorded during the last 24 hours, which is up from 641 a day earlier.

The number is the highest since March 10 when 723 infections were detected.

According to NIH, 17,640 Covid-19 tests were conducted in the last 24 hours while 101 patients were in critical care.

Federal Health Minister Abdul Qadir Patel in a special message to the nation on Friday said that the government was taking several measures to control the surge in Covid cases.

“The NCOC has been holding meetings on a daily basis to overview the virus situation in the country, he said, adding, “But we want to public to adopt precautionary measures and follow the standard operating procedures (SOPs) religiously.”

“Especially during Eidul Azha, make sure you are wearing masks in public spaces and practicing social distancing,” the minister said.

“Avoid going to crowded areas. Don’t hug or shake hands on Eid. And get immunized against the virus,” he stressed.

Federal Health Minister also requested ulemas to ensure social distancing inside mosques and at religious gatherings.

