World Bank denies reports of delay in loan approval for Pakistan!

World Bank’s Country Director for Pakistan Najy Benhassine in a tweet on Thursday said: “The press reports that refer to a World Bank decision to delay approval of potential Bank operations in Pakistan are unfounded.”

“The tentative Board approval dates of all of our proposed operations, as well as their amounts, are indicative, and the World Bank decides on the timing for sharing project proposals for Board consideration following due process and based on the proposed projects’ readiness,” he added.



The statement comes amid reports doing rounds on several news outlets that the World Bank has delayed the approval of loans worth $1.1 billion for Pakistan.