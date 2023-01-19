World reacts to Jacinda Ardern’s resignation announcement

New Zealand’s prime minister, Jacinda Ardern, in an unexpected announcement on Thursday said that she would step down no later than February 7, and that there would be a general election on October 14.

“I hope I leave New Zealanders with a belief that you can be kind but strong, empathetic but decisive, optimistic but focussed,” Ardern said in an emotional resignation announcement. “And that you can be your own kind of leader — one who knows when it’s time to go.”

New Zealand’s youngest prime minister put tiny country on the map in her five years tenure in the office.

The 41-year-old became a global icon for left-leaning politics and women in leadership, gained attention for bringing her baby to a United Nations meeting and wearing a hijab after a massacre targeted Muslims in New Zealnd.

Here is how the world including figures in government and others react about Jacinda Ardern’s resignation resignation:

JUSTIN TRUDEAU, CANADIAN PRIME MINISTER

“Thank you, @jacindaardern, for your partnership and your friendship – and for your empathic, compassionate, strong, and steady leadership over these past several years. The difference you have made is immeasurable. I’m wishing you and your family nothing but the best, my friend.”

AUSTRALIAN PRIME MINISTER ANTHONY ALBANESE

“Jacinda Ardern has shown the world how to lead with intellect and strength. She has demonstrated that empathy and insight are powerful leadership qualities. Jacinda has been a fierce advocate for New Zealand, an inspiration to so many and a great friend to me.”

Tom Udall, US Ambassador To New Zealand And Samoa

“The saying goes, we don’t remember days, we remember moments. How warmly PM Arden welcomed us to Aotearoa, being w/ her & the President in the Oval… so many treasured moments. An incredible world leader, she is manaakitanga personified. Very proud of what we accomplished together.”

Reactions continue to pour in on the Twitter timeline to Jacinda Ardern resignation announcement:

Love her or hate her, Jacinda Ardern charted a unique legacy on world arena. She put New Zealand on map when it came to fighting climate change, when Muslims in NZ were attacked, and during Covid.



Knowing when to go is becoming a scarce political quality even in democracies… — Joyce Karam (@Joyce_Karam) January 19, 2023

#PrimeMinister @jacindaardern resigned today. I am not surprised nor do I blame her. Her treatment, the pile on, in the last few months has been disgraceful and embarrassing. All the bullies, the misogynists, the aggrieved. She deserved so much better. A great leader. Thanks PM! pic.twitter.com/7b1AhjBXrW — Sam Neill (@TwoPaddocks) January 19, 2023

What a day! And what inspiration. This is the unique leadership qualities @jacindaardern – empathy, humility, self awareness 👏 pic.twitter.com/fQiND8HP9M — Andrew Little (@AndrewLittleMP) January 19, 2023