YouTube deletes Dr. Israr Ahmad’s Official channel

YouTube takes down Dr Israr’s channel for ‘anti-Jews remarks’

YouTube has deleted Dr. Israr Ahmad’s Official YouTube channel, which had 2.9 million subscribers!

A youtube channel named Dr. Israr Ahmad had uploaded the original lectures delivered by the late scholar on various occasions.

The channel had also received  Silver and Golden buttons as well for having almost 2.9 million subscribers.

As being reported, the world’s biggest video sharing platform has taken down the official YouTube channel of renowned Islamic scholar Dr. Israr Ahmad over allegations of carrying anti-Semitic comments.

Tanzeem e Islami chief Shujauddin Sheikh has condemned the act.

“The removal of Dr. Israr Ahmad’s Official YouTube channel is a blatant act of Islamophobia. Tanzeem-e-Islami has commenced a robust legal and procedural action in response to this shameful act on all relevant and concerned platforms,” Tanzeem e Islami said in a statement.

YouTube in a statement released on Friday said that it has removed two channels of Dr. Israr Ahmed.

YouTube said: “Upon review, we removed the channels belonging…. to Israr Ahmad for violating our hate speech policies, and a further eleven videos have been removed as either a result of this circumvention or for violating our Violent Extremism and hate speech policies.”

YouTube also removed Egyptian scholar Wagdy Ghoniem who said that those who had “collaborated” with Nato forces in Afghanistan deserved to be punished by the Taliban.

The development has left the followers of Dr. Israr Ahmad furious.

Kindly raise your voice, say social media messages by netizens with the hashtag #RestoreDrIsrarYoutubeChannel.

 

 

YouTube takes down Dr. Israr’s channel for ‘anti-Jews remarks’:

YouTube took action after the weekly newspaper Jewish Chronicle published several reports on Dr. Israr Ahmad and claimed that British Pakistani Malik Faisal Akram, who took the Texas Synagogue hostage, was inspired by the lectures of Dr. Israr Ahmad.

Jewish Chronicle interviewed a Youtube whistleblower Khaled Hassan – a former content moderator for YouTube.

Khaled Hassan claimed that YouTube ignored his requests when he flagged up the content, which carried hate towards Jews.

The Muslim YouTube moderator in an interview with the publication said that he had repeatedly raised the issue of anti-Jews content on YouTube – including flagging Dr. Ahmad, however, his concerns were ignored.

He went on to add that  Dr. Ahmad’s lectures carried comments, such as “Jew World Order” and described Jews as “cursed people” or “cursed race” who had conspired against Muslims for centuries and that they were “followers of Satan, intent on destroying Islam”.

The Jewish Chronicle stated that Malik Faisal Akram took four people hostage at gunpoint in a Texas synagogue in January after he had watched Israr Ahmed’s videos.

 

