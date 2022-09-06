YouTube Goes Down in Pakistan

YouTube went down in Pakistan on Tuesday evening.

Several users flocked to Twitter to report problems in accessing the video streaming website as well as the mobile app.

So far no official statement has been shared by PTA regarding YouTube being down.

Reports of YouTube’s brief shutdown in various cities emerged ahead of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s address during his party’s rally in Peshawar.

While the hashtag #YouTubeDown is trending on the Twitter timeline, with many associating the problem with the recent ban on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live speaches.

Enough is enough @PTAofficialpk you cannot block YouTube for all of Pakistan each time Imran Khan is addressing a rally. This is unconstitutional censorship which has no basis under law. Stop making a joke of the Constitution & treating the country like a video game. #YouTubeDOWN — Usama Khilji (@UsamaKhilji) September 6, 2022

Hi @YouTube is your service down in Pakistan?? #YouTubeDOWN — Ather Kazmi (@2Kazmi) September 6, 2022

My YouTube Down, is anyone other also facing this problem? #YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/QiOtKLtGMf — Umar (@Umarcrypto90) September 6, 2022

YouTube again gone

Pethetic approach by the government #YouTubeDOWN — Zaki (@zakiblogs) September 6, 2022

YouTube is down in Pakistan but it is not a big deal.#YouTubeDOWN pic.twitter.com/G5IIoZuWt7 — Ⓩ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓐ︎Ⓡ︎ Ⓐ︎Ⓑ︎Ⓡ︎Ⓞ︎ (@its_zarrar07) September 6, 2022