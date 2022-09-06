Oyeyeah
YouTube Goes Down in Pakistan

Several users on Twitter complained of difficulties in accessing YouTube

YouTube went down in Pakistan on Tuesday evening.

Several users flocked to Twitter to report problems in accessing the video streaming website as well as the mobile app.

So far no official statement has been shared by PTA regarding YouTube being down.

Reports of YouTube’s brief shutdown in various cities emerged ahead of PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s address during his party’s rally in Peshawar.

While the hashtag #YouTubeDown is trending on the Twitter timeline, with many associating the problem with the recent ban on PTI Chairman Imran Khan’s live speaches.

 

