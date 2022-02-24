Zahir Jaffer sentenced to death in Noor Mukkadam murder case

Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death in Noor Mukkadam murder case!

Zahir Jaffer, the prime accused in the Noor Mukadam case, has been awarded the death penalty while his employees Iftikhar and Jameel were given sentenced to 10 years in prison.

However, the employees of Therapy Works were acquitted by Additional District and Sessions Judge Muhammad Atta Rabbani.

According to details, 12 accused including main accused Zahir Jaffer were indicted in the murder case of former ambassador’s daughter Noor Muqaddam.

The verdict was reserved in the case on Tuesday after all the parties made their final arguments in a hearing presided over by Additional Sessions Judge Ata Rabbani.

Six other accused, including Work’s Tahir Zahoor, were also indicted.

Accused Zahir Jaffer, his parents, and other accused are in Adiala Jail.

Zahir Jaffer, the main accused in the Noor Muqaddam murder case, also made various excuses during his appearance in the court during the hearing and tried to prove himself as a mental patient.