Zardari, Bilawal meet with Shahbaz Sharif at lunch

Zardari and Bilawal have met with Shahbaz Sharif at lunch on Saturday.

Former president and Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) co-chairman Asif Ali Zardari accompanied by PPP Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto-Zardari arrived at the residence of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) President Shahbaz Sharif in Lahore.

PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz and leader Hamza Shahbaz Sharif were also present during the meeting.

According to the news source, issues relating to political cooperation between two parties in Parliament are were discussed at the meeting.

Leaders of both parties discussed the political situation in the country, the anti-government movement, and future strategy in the Parliament.

The issue of bringing a no-confidence motion against the government is reported to have also been discussed.

لاہور:پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی پارلیمنٹریزکے صدرآصف علی زرداری اورپاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کے چیئرمین بلاول بھٹوزرداری کی ماڈل ٹاؤن میں شہبازشریف کی رہائش گاہ آمد



لاہور:پاکستان پیپلزپارٹی کی قیادت کے ہمراہ پی پی پی وسطی پنجاب کے جنرل سیکریٹری حسن مرتضی اور رخسانہ بنگش موجود@BBhuttoZardari pic.twitter.com/MnI9EiP190 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 5, 2022

لاہور: صدر پی پی پی پی آصف علی زرداری اور چیئرمین پی پی پی بلاول بھٹو زرداری نے مسلم لیگ ن کے صدر شہباز شریف سے ان کی صحت سے متعلق خیریت دریافت کی pic.twitter.com/SI1NLEXf88 — PPP (@MediaCellPPP) February 5, 2022

The meeting came following Shahbaz Sharif’s phone call to Bilawal on Friday.

Shahbaz Sharif invited him for a luncheon meeting on the instruction of former prime minister Nawaz.