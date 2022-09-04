Zulfi Bukhari gives up his British Citizenship!

Oyeyeah
Sources claim that he is likely to contest in next elections

Former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development Zulfi Bukhari has officially renounced his British nationality. 

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari better known as Zulfi Bukhari said that he has renounced British citizenship and given up his right to live there for Pakistan and for the people of Attock.

“The [incumbent government] used to say that I will run away as I have a British passport and that people who have dual nationality are not Pakistanis,” wrote Zulfi.

“I am 100% Pakistani, I will live and die here,” said the former special assistant, adding that overseas Pakistanis will always be in his heart.

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari after withdrawing his British nationality, also shared the documents approved by the British Home office on media.

Sources claim that he is likely to contest in the next elections.

Other PTI leaders also took to Twitter lauding Zulfi Bukkhari’s decision and denounced their political opponents.

 

 

 

 

 

 

