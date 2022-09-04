Zulfi Bukhari gives up his British Citizenship!

Former special assistant to the prime minister for overseas Pakistanis and human resource development Zulfi Bukhari has officially renounced his British nationality.

Taking to Twitter on Saturday, Sayed Zulfikar Abbas Bukhari better known as Zulfi Bukhari said that he has renounced British citizenship and given up his right to live there for Pakistan and for the people of Attock.

“The [incumbent government] used to say that I will run away as I have a British passport and that people who have dual nationality are not Pakistanis,” wrote Zulfi.

“I am 100% Pakistani, I will live and die here,” said the former special assistant, adding that overseas Pakistanis will always be in his heart.

کہا جاتا تھا یہ بھاگ جائے گا،اس کے پاس برطانوی پاسپورٹ ہے، دوہری شہریت والے پاکستانی نہیں ہوتے



آج میں نے پاکستان کے لیے اور اپنے علاقے اٹک کے لوگوں کے لیے برطانوی شہریت اور وہاں رہنے کا حق چھوڑ دیا ہے

💯% پاکستانی ہوں، یہیں جینا مرنا ہوگا،

اوورسیز پاکستانی ہمیشہ دل میں رہیں گے pic.twitter.com/7UsdgBVjVS — Sayed Z Bukhari (@sayedzbukhari) September 3, 2022

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Zulfi Bukhari after withdrawing his British nationality, also shared the documents approved by the British Home office on media.

Sources claim that he is likely to contest in the next elections.

Other PTI leaders also took to Twitter lauding Zulfi Bukkhari’s decision and denounced their political opponents.

Today @sayedzbukhari got official UK confirmation of his renunciation of his British nationality. So much for conspirators propaganda against him that he would run away to UK after regime change conspiracy. Zulfi is standing with Khan & PTI in our movement for Haqiqi Azadi. — Shireen Mazari (@ShireenMazari1) September 3, 2022

There was a time when propaganda channels and Journalist favourite project was how to rattle @sayedzbukhari rampant predictions “he ll leave Pak”,and resilient Bukhari proved all of them wrongڈٹ کے کھڑا ہے کپتان کےساتھ pic.twitter.com/ecngp11wy1 — Ch Fawad Hussain (@fawadchaudhry) September 3, 2022

Imran Khan’s soldiers are ready to sacrifice their lives, assets & even future of their kids for 🇵🇰. Salute to my brother @sayedzbukhari who resigned from cabinet when enemy conspired with lies. Now he has renounced his 🇬🇧 nationality for 🇵🇰. Proud of you dear Zulfi @ImranKhanPTI pic.twitter.com/4ac2eBbkdL — Shehryar Afridi (@ShehryarAfridi1) September 3, 2022

Zulfi Bukhari setting great example by standing with Imran Khan & PTI in difficult times & leaving British nationality to serve people of Pakistan. pic.twitter.com/sPxNKwufCI — Senator Dr. Shahzad Waseem (@dswpti) September 3, 2022