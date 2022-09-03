Oyeyeah
PSL Updates

Shadab Khan dedicates victory against Hong Kong to flood victims

The recent flooding has affected more than 33 million people across Pakistan.

OyeYeah News    By NewsDesk6 views
posted on
Views

Shadab Khan dedicates victory against Hong Kong to flood victims!

In a must-win match of the ongoing Asia Cup 2022, Pakistan thrashed Hong Kong by 155 runs on Friday evening in Sharjah.

Published Earlier:

Taking to Twitter on Wednesday after the match, Shadab Khan said, “This victory is dedicated to all those affected by floods in Pakistan. We are playing for our people. You are all in our hearts.”

He also requested that anyone who can help must donate to the flood relief efforts across the country.

Apne logoon ki madad kerein [help your people],” he said.

Earlier on Aug 28, the Pakistan team stepped onto the field wearing wear black armbands during the match against arch-rivals India in the Asia Cup, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

The decision was made in order to show support to the flood victims across Pakistan.

The recent flooding has affected more than 33 million people across Pakistan.

the authorNewsDesk
All posts byNewsDesk

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You