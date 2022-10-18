Oyeyeah
Pakistan’s 11-year-old Mahnoor wins Asian junior squash title

Mahnoor Ali is the first Pakistani player to win the Asian Junior Super Series Event PLATINUM in her first appearance.

Pakistan’s 11-year-old Mahnoor Ali has won the Asian junior squash title!

Mahnoor beat Malaysia’s Avantikashrii Seenivasagam by 3-0 in the final of the 18th Penang Junior Open 2022 held in Malaysia

Mahnoor won the final in three straight sets by 11-4, 11-1, and 11-3.

Mahnoor Ali hails from Peshawar but resides in Karachi.

Mahnoor Ali is being praised for her prowess in the game at such a young age.

This is also her first International title.

 

 

 

The 18th Penang (Malaysian) Junior Open 2022 concluded on Oct 16, with 529 participants and 64 draws of Girls under 11.

 

 

