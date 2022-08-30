Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the Aisa Cup 2022 match played on Tuesday evening at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to register their second consecutive win of the tournament.
With the Thumping win, Afghanistan finishes on top of the group and becomes the first team to confirm place in the super 4 stages of the tournament.
On a well-rolled Sharjah pitch, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan opted to bat first after winning the toss.
Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets as Afghanistan restricted the opposition to 127-7.
Chasing 128 for victory, Afghanistan were in trouble at 62-3 when Najibullah (43) joined Ibrahim Zadran (42) for an unbeaten stand of 69 and sailed their side to the victory with nine balls to spare.
Najibullah Zadran tore into the Bangladesi bowling attack with six sixes.
Here is the Score Card:
|BATTING
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Mohammad Naim
|b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|6
|8
|9
|1
|0
|75.00
|Anamul Haque
|lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|5
|14
|18
|0
|0
|35.71
|Shakib Al Hasan (c)
|b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|11
|9
|18
|2
|0
|122.22
|Mushfiqur Rahim †
|lbw b Rashid Khan
|1
|4
|14
|0
|0
|25.00
|Afif Hossain
|lbw b Rashid Khan
|12
|15
|30
|0
|0
|80.00
|Mahmudullah
|c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan
|25
|27
|48
|1
|0
|92.59
|Mosaddek Hossain
|not out
|48
|31
|47
|4
|1
|154.83
|Mahedi Hasan
|run out (†Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Azmatullah Omarzai)
|14
|12
|22
|2
|0
|116.66
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|not out
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|–
|Extras
|(lb 3, w 2)
|5
|TOTAL
|20 Overs (RR: 6.35)
|127/7
Did not bat: Taskin Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman
Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Mohammad Naim, 1.6 ov), 2-13 (Anamul Haque, 3.6 ov), 3-24 (Shakib Al Hasan, 5.2 ov), 4-28 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 6.2 ov), 5-53 (Afif Hossain, 10.3 ov), 6-89 (Mahmudullah, 15.4 ov), 7-127 (Mahedi Hasan, 19.5 ov)
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|6s
|WD
|NB
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|4
|0
|25
|0
|6.25
|9
|3
|0
|0
|0
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|4
|0
|16
|3
|4.00
|13
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|4
|0
|31
|0
|7.75
|7
|4
|0
|1
|0
|Rashid Khan
|4
|0
|22
|3
|5.50
|8
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Mohammad Nabi
|3
|0
|23
|0
|7.66
|5
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|1
|0
|7
|0
|7.00
|2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|BATTING
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hazratullah Zazai
|lbw b Mosaddek Hossain
|23
|26
|34
|3
|0
|88.46
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz †
|st †Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan
|11
|18
|15
|1
|0
|61.11
|Ibrahim Zadran
|not out
|42
|41
|60
|4
|0
|102.43
|Mohammad Nabi (c)
|lbw b Mohammad Saifuddin
|8
|9
|17
|1
|0
|88.88
|Najibullah Zadran
|not out
|43
|17
|25
|1
|6
|252.94
|Extras
|(lb 1, w 3)
|4
|TOTAL
|18.3 Overs (RR: 7.08)
|131/3
Did not bat: Karim Janat, Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 4.1 ov), 2-45 (Hazratullah Zazai, 9.2 ov), 3-62 (Mohammad Nabi, 12.6 ov)
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|6s
|WD
|NB
|Shakib Al Hasan
|4
|0
|13
|1
|3.25
|12
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mustafizur Rahman
|3
|0
|30
|0
|10.00
|6
|2
|2
|2
|0
|Mahedi Hasan
|4
|0
|26
|0
|6.50
|11
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Taskin Ahmed
|3
|0
|22
|0
|7.33
|9
|4
|0
|0
|0
|Mosaddek Hossain
|2.3
|0
|12
|1
|4.80
|8
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Mohammad Saifuddin
|2
|0
|27
|1
|13.50
|3
|2
|2
|1
|0
Here Is How Twitter Reacts To Afghanistan’s Win:
Najibullah. 6 Sixes.— 🇮🇳𝕄𝕣 ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕫𝕙𝕚✨. (@Mrpavanazhi) August 30, 2022
The new kid on the block.
Afghanistan are on a mission.
They have 3 class spinners.
Devastating batters.
Die hard attitude.
Eager to watch them take on Big boys!#AFGvsBAN#BANvsAFG #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/NIVZqDio9y
Najibullah Zadran what a striker! The pitch looks so different when he is batting. Congratulations to @ACBofficials on a truly amazing victory.— Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) August 30, 2022
I congratulate all Afghans on the victory of the #Afghanistan national cricket team against Bangladesh,— Najib Farhodi (@NajibFarhodi1) August 30, 2022
Najibullah Zadran, the man of the 90th minute, you are the hero.🇦🇫✊ pic.twitter.com/qN6dI39YuH
What a match. Congratulations 👏🏏🎊 This is the second consecutive win for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. This time, beating Bangladesh. 🇦🇫 #AFGvsBAN— Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 30, 2022
Afghanistan team is blessed to have a captain like you. Very well played @MohammadNabi007. Smart decisions and keeping the morale high all throughout the game. Way to go 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫 #AFGvsBAN pic.twitter.com/lmMW7SUMrC— Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 30, 2022
Incredible simply incredible,— Ajmal Jami (@ajmaljami) August 30, 2022
17 balls, 43 runs with the help of Six huge sixes by Zardan to make it a one sided contest at the end.
Yet another emphatic win by team Afghanistan in Asia Cup.#AFGvsBAN
Take a bow Afghanistan. 2 wins against all odds just shows the hunger for Afghanistan boys to play competitive cricket. Could be the underdogs for T20 World Cup and may be shock the cricketing world with the title— Kannan Venkatraman (@kvenkatr69) August 30, 2022
What a night for Afghanistan! Winning games, winning hearts! What a story @ACBofficials #AFGvsBAN #AsiaCup2022— Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) August 30, 2022