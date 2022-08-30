Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the Aisa Cup 2022 match played on Tuesday evening at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium to register their second consecutive win of the tournament.

With the Thumping win, Afghanistan finishes on top of the group and becomes the first team to confirm place in the super 4 stages of the tournament.

On a well-rolled Sharjah pitch, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets as Afghanistan restricted the opposition to 127-7.

Chasing 128 for victory, Afghanistan were in trouble at 62-3 when Najibullah (43) joined Ibrahim Zadran (42) for an unbeaten stand of 69 and sailed their side to the victory with nine balls to spare.

Najibullah Zadran tore into the Bangladesi bowling attack with six sixes.

Here is the Score Card:

Bangladesh INNINGS (20 overs maximum)

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Mohammad Naim b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 6 8 9 1 0 75.00 Anamul Haque lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 5 14 18 0 0 35.71 Shakib Al Hasan (c) b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 11 9 18 2 0 122.22 Mushfiqur Rahim † lbw b Rashid Khan 1 4 14 0 0 25.00 Afif Hossain lbw b Rashid Khan 12 15 30 0 0 80.00 Mahmudullah c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan 25 27 48 1 0 92.59 Mosaddek Hossain not out 48 31 47 4 1 154.83 Mahedi Hasan run out (†Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Azmatullah Omarzai) 14 12 22 2 0 116.66 Mohammad Saifuddin not out 0 0 1 0 0 – Extras (lb 3, w 2) 5 TOTAL 20 Overs (RR: 6.35) 127/7 Did not bat: Taskin Ahmed , Mustafizur Rahman Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Mohammad Naim, 1.6 ov), 2-13 (Anamul Haque, 3.6 ov), 3-24 (Shakib Al Hasan, 5.2 ov), 4-28 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 6.2 ov), 5-53 (Afif Hossain, 10.3 ov), 6-89 (Mahmudullah, 15.4 ov), 7-127 (Mahedi Hasan, 19.5 ov) BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Fazalhaq Farooqi 4 0 25 0 6.25 9 3 0 0 0 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4 0 16 3 4.00 13 0 0 1 0 Naveen-ul-Haq 4 0 31 0 7.75 7 4 0 1 0 Rashid Khan 4 0 22 3 5.50 8 1 0 0 0 Mohammad Nabi 3 0 23 0 7.66 5 1 1 0 0 Azmatullah Omarzai 1 0 7 0 7.00 2 1 0 0 0 Afghanistan INNINGS (Target: 128 runs from 20 overs)

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Hazratullah Zazai lbw b Mosaddek Hossain 23 26 34 3 0 88.46 Rahmanullah Gurbaz † st †Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan 11 18 15 1 0 61.11 Ibrahim Zadran not out 42 41 60 4 0 102.43 Mohammad Nabi (c) lbw b Mohammad Saifuddin 8 9 17 1 0 88.88 Najibullah Zadran not out 43 17 25 1 6 252.94 Extras (lb 1, w 3) 4 TOTAL 18.3 Overs (RR: 7.08) 131/3 Did not bat: Karim Janat , Rashid Khan , Azmatullah Omarzai , Naveen-ul-Haq , Mujeeb Ur Rahman , Fazalhaq Farooqi Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 4.1 ov), 2-45 (Hazratullah Zazai, 9.2 ov), 3-62 (Mohammad Nabi, 12.6 ov) BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Shakib Al Hasan 4 0 13 1 3.25 12 0 0 0 0 Mustafizur Rahman 3 0 30 0 10.00 6 2 2 2 0 Mahedi Hasan 4 0 26 0 6.50 11 2 1 0 0 Taskin Ahmed 3 0 22 0 7.33 9 4 0 0 0 Mosaddek Hossain 2.3 0 12 1 4.80 8 0 1 0 0 Mohammad Saifuddin 2 0 27 1 13.50 3 2 2 1 0

Here Is How Twitter Reacts To Afghanistan’s Win:

Najibullah. 6 Sixes.

The new kid on the block.

Afghanistan are on a mission.

They have 3 class spinners.

Devastating batters.

Die hard attitude.

Eager to watch them take on Big boys!#AFGvsBAN#BANvsAFG #AsiaCup pic.twitter.com/NIVZqDio9y — 🇮🇳𝕄𝕣 ℙ𝕒𝕧𝕒𝕟𝕒𝕫𝕙𝕚✨. (@Mrpavanazhi) August 30, 2022

Najibullah Zadran what a striker! The pitch looks so different when he is batting. Congratulations to @ACBofficials on a truly amazing victory. — Roshan Abeysinghe (@RoshanCricket) August 30, 2022

I congratulate all Afghans on the victory of the #Afghanistan national cricket team against Bangladesh,



Najibullah Zadran, the man of the 90th minute, you are the hero.🇦🇫✊ pic.twitter.com/qN6dI39YuH — Najib Farhodi (@NajibFarhodi1) August 30, 2022

What a match. Congratulations 👏🏏🎊 This is the second consecutive win for Afghanistan in the Asia Cup. This time, beating Bangladesh. 🇦🇫 #AFGvsBAN — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 30, 2022

Afghanistan team is blessed to have a captain like you. Very well played @MohammadNabi007. Smart decisions and keeping the morale high all throughout the game. Way to go 🇦🇫🇦🇫🇦🇫 #AFGvsBAN pic.twitter.com/lmMW7SUMrC — Habib Khan (@HabibKhanT) August 30, 2022

Incredible simply incredible,

17 balls, 43 runs with the help of Six huge sixes by Zardan to make it a one sided contest at the end.

Yet another emphatic win by team Afghanistan in Asia Cup.#AFGvsBAN — Ajmal Jami (@ajmaljami) August 30, 2022

Take a bow Afghanistan. 2 wins against all odds just shows the hunger for Afghanistan boys to play competitive cricket. Could be the underdogs for T20 World Cup and may be shock the cricketing world with the title — Kannan Venkatraman (@kvenkatr69) August 30, 2022