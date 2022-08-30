Oyeyeah
Afghanistan Beats Bangladesh by 7 Wickets

Afghanistan Becomes The First Team To Qualify For The Super 4 Of Asia Cup 2022

Afghanistan beats Bangladesh by 7 wickets in the Aisa Cup 2022 match played on Tuesday evening at the  Sharjah Cricket Stadium to register their second consecutive win of the tournament.

With the Thumping win, Afghanistan finishes on top of the group and becomes the first team to confirm place in the super 4 stages of the tournament.

On a well-rolled Sharjah pitch, Bangladesh captain Shakib Al Hasan opted to bat first after winning the toss.

Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman and Rashid Khan took three wickets as Afghanistan restricted the opposition to 127-7.

Chasing 128 for victory, Afghanistan were in trouble at 62-3 when Najibullah (43) joined Ibrahim Zadran (42) for an unbeaten stand of 69 and sailed their side to the victory with nine balls to spare.

Najibullah Zadran tore into the Bangladesi bowling attack with six sixes.

Here is the Score Card:

Bangladesh INNINGS (20 overs maximum)
BATTING RBM4s6sSR
Mohammad Naim  b Mujeeb Ur Rahman6891075.00
Anamul Haque lbw b Mujeeb Ur Rahman514180035.71
Shakib Al Hasan (c) b Mujeeb Ur Rahman1191820122.22
Mushfiqur Rahim †lbw b Rashid Khan14140025.00
Afif Hossain lbw b Rashid Khan1215300080.00
Mahmudullah c Ibrahim Zadran b Rashid Khan2527481092.59
Mosaddek Hossain not out48314741154.83
Mahedi Hasan run out (†Rahmanullah Gurbaz/Azmatullah Omarzai)14122220116.66
Mohammad Saifuddin not out00100
Extras(lb 3, w 2)5 
TOTAL20 Overs (RR: 6.35)127/7
 
Did not bat: Taskin AhmedMustafizur Rahman 
Fall of wickets: 1-7 (Mohammad Naim, 1.6 ov), 2-13 (Anamul Haque, 3.6 ov), 3-24 (Shakib Al Hasan, 5.2 ov), 4-28 (Mushfiqur Rahim, 6.2 ov), 5-53 (Afif Hossain, 10.3 ov), 6-89 (Mahmudullah, 15.4 ov), 7-127 (Mahedi Hasan, 19.5 ov)
BOWLINGOMRWECON0s4s6sWDNB
Fazalhaq Farooqi402506.2593000
Mujeeb Ur Rahman401634.00130010
Naveen-ul-Haq403107.7574010
Rashid Khan402235.5081000
Mohammad Nabi302307.6651100
Azmatullah Omarzai10707.0021000
 
Afghanistan INNINGS (Target: 128 runs from 20 overs)
 
BATTING RBM4s6sSR
Hazratullah Zazai lbw b Mosaddek Hossain2326343088.46
Rahmanullah Gurbaz †st †Mushfiqur Rahim b Shakib Al Hasan1118151061.11
Ibrahim Zadran not out42416040102.43
Mohammad Nabi (c)lbw b Mohammad Saifuddin89171088.88
Najibullah Zadran not out43172516252.94
Extras(lb 1, w 3)4 
TOTAL18.3 Overs (RR: 7.08)131/3
 
Did not bat: Karim JanatRashid KhanAzmatullah OmarzaiNaveen-ul-HaqMujeeb Ur RahmanFazalhaq Farooqi 
Fall of wickets: 1-15 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 4.1 ov), 2-45 (Hazratullah Zazai, 9.2 ov), 3-62 (Mohammad Nabi, 12.6 ov)
BOWLINGOMRWECON0s4s6sWDNB
Shakib Al Hasan401313.25120000
Mustafizur Rahman3030010.0062220
Mahedi Hasan402606.50112100
Taskin Ahmed302207.3394000
Mosaddek Hossain2.301214.8080100
Mohammad Saifuddin2027113.5032210

 

Here Is How Twitter Reacts To Afghanistan’s Win:

 

 

