Afghanistan outclass Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Afghanistan won by 8 wickets with 59 balls remaining!

Saturday evening saw Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium.

  • Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, has made a thumping start to its campaign in the six-nation tournament.
  •  This victory acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to field and the decision proved to be powerplay for the match.

After being put into bat Sri Lanka was outclassed in every field. Afghanistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 105.

Sri Lanka was tottering at five for three as Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq ran riot in the first two overs.

Farooqi struck twice in the first over to dismiss Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka, before Naveen-ul-Haq got the better of Pathum Nissanka in the next over.

Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with a spell of three for 11.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunthilaka added 44 runs for the fourth wicket before Mujeeb-ur-Rahman sent the latter back to the pavilion.

While chasing a target of 106, Afghanistan reached the target with 59 balls to spare.

Hazratullah Zazai hit an unbeaten 37 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a quickfire 38 at the top of the order.

The Score Card tells the complete tale of Afghanistan’s power performance.
 
 
Sri Lanka INNINGS (20 overs maximum)
BATTING RBM4s6sSR
Pathum Nissanka c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Naveen-ul-Haq37170042.85
Kusal Mendis †lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi2470050.00
Charith Asalanka lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi012000.00
Danushka Gunathilaka c Karim Janat b Mujeeb Ur Rahman17173830100.00
Bhanuka Rajapaksa run out (Mohammad Nabi)38295451131.03
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva c Mohammad Nabi b Mujeeb Ur Rahman28100025.00
Dasun Shanaka (c)c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mohammad Nabi016000.00
Chamika Karunaratne  b Fazalhaq Farooqi3138453181.57
Maheesh Theekshana run out (Azmatullah Omarzai/†Rahmanullah Gurbaz)00300
Matheesha Pathirana c Najibullah Zadran b Mohammad Nabi512100041.66
Dilshan Madushanka not out12230050.00
Extras(lb 1, nb 1, w 4)6 
TOTAL19.4 Ov (RR: 5.33)105
 
Fall of wickets:
 
1-3 (Kusal Mendis, 0.5 ov), 2-3 (Charith Asalanka, 0.6 ov), 3-5 (Pathum Nissanka, 1.6 ov), 4-49 (Danushka Gunathilaka, 7.2 ov), 5-60 (Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, 9.2 ov), 6-64 (Dasun Shanaka, 10.1 ov), 7-69 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 12.2 ov), 8-69 (Maheesh Theekshana, 12.3 ov), 9-75 (Matheesha Pathirana, 14.6 ov), 10-105 (Chamika Karunaratne, 19.4 ov)
BOWLINGOMRWECON0s4s6sWDNB
Fazalhaq Farooqi3.411133.00171000
Naveen-ul-Haq302317.66102101
Mujeeb Ur Rahman402426.00143100
Azmatullah Omarzai1020020.0004020
Mohammad Nabi401423.50141010
Rashid Khan401203.00150010
 
Afghanistan INNINGS (Target: 106 runs from 20 overs)
 
BATTING RBM4s6sSR
Hazratullah Zazai not out37285051132.14
Rahmanullah Gurbaz † b de Silva40183334222.22
Ibrahim Zadran run out (Theekshana)15131220115.38
Najibullah Zadran not out22500100.00
Extras(lb 5, w 7)12 
TOTAL10.1 Ov (RR: 10.42)106/2
 
Did not bat: Karim JanatMohammad Nabi (c)Rashid KhanAzmatullah OmarzaiNaveen-ul-HaqMujeeb Ur RahmanFazalhaq Farooqi 
Fall of wickets:
 
1-83 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 6.1 ov), 2-103 (Ibrahim Zadran, 9.2 ov)
BOWLINGOMRWECON0s4s6sWDNB
Dilshan Madushanka1010010.0041010
Maheesh Theekshana403508.75123210
Matheesha Pathirana1016016.0022100
Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva301916.3371100
Chamika Karunaratne1020020.0013100
Charith Asalanka0.10106.0000000

