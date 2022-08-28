Afghanistan outclass Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Saturday evening saw Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium.

Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, has made a thumping start to its campaign in the six-nation tournament.

This victory acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.

After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to field and the decision proved to be powerplay for the match.

After being put into bat Sri Lanka was outclassed in every field. Afghanistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 105.

Sri Lanka was tottering at five for three as Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq ran riot in the first two overs.

Farooqi struck twice in the first over to dismiss Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka, before Naveen-ul-Haq got the better of Pathum Nissanka in the next over.

Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with a spell of three for 11.

Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunthilaka added 44 runs for the fourth wicket before Mujeeb-ur-Rahman sent the latter back to the pavilion.

While chasing a target of 106, Afghanistan reached the target with 59 balls to spare.

Hazratullah Zazai hit an unbeaten 37 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a quickfire 38 at the top of the order.

The Score Card tells the complete tale of Afghanistan’s power performance. Sri Lanka INNINGS (20 overs maximum) BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Pathum Nissanka c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Naveen-ul-Haq 3 7 17 0 0 42.85 Kusal Mendis † lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 2 4 7 0 0 50.00 Charith Asalanka lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi 0 1 2 0 0 0.00 Danushka Gunathilaka c Karim Janat b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 17 17 38 3 0 100.00 Bhanuka Rajapaksa run out (Mohammad Nabi) 38 29 54 5 1 131.03 Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva c Mohammad Nabi b Mujeeb Ur Rahman 2 8 10 0 0 25.00 Dasun Shanaka (c) c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mohammad Nabi 0 1 6 0 0 0.00 Chamika Karunaratne b Fazalhaq Farooqi 31 38 45 3 1 81.57 Maheesh Theekshana run out (Azmatullah Omarzai/†Rahmanullah Gurbaz) 0 0 3 0 0 – Matheesha Pathirana c Najibullah Zadran b Mohammad Nabi 5 12 10 0 0 41.66 Dilshan Madushanka not out 1 2 23 0 0 50.00 Extras (lb 1, nb 1, w 4) 6 TOTAL 19.4 Ov (RR: 5.33) 105 Fall of wickets: 1-3 (Kusal Mendis, 0.5 ov), 2-3 (Charith Asalanka, 0.6 ov), 3-5 (Pathum Nissanka, 1.6 ov), 4-49 (Danushka Gunathilaka, 7.2 ov), 5-60 (Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, 9.2 ov), 6-64 (Dasun Shanaka, 10.1 ov), 7-69 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 12.2 ov), 8-69 (Maheesh Theekshana, 12.3 ov), 9-75 (Matheesha Pathirana, 14.6 ov), 10-105 (Chamika Karunaratne, 19.4 ov) BOWLING O M R W ECON 0s 4s 6s WD NB Fazalhaq Farooqi 3.4 1 11 3 3.00 17 1 0 0 0 Naveen-ul-Haq 3 0 23 1 7.66 10 2 1 0 1 Mujeeb Ur Rahman 4 0 24 2 6.00 14 3 1 0 0 Azmatullah O marzai 1 0 20 0 20.00 0 4 0 2 0 Mohammad Nabi 4 0 14 2 3.50 14 1 0 1 0 Rashid Khan 4 0 12 0 3.00 15 0 0 1 0