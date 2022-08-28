Afghanistan outclass Sri Lanka in Asia Cup opener

Saturday evening saw Afghanistan thrash Sri Lanka in the Asia Cup 2022 opener at the Dubai International Stadium.
- Afghanistan, in Group B with Sri Lanka and Bangladesh, has made a thumping start to its campaign in the six-nation tournament.
- This victory acts as a tune-up to the T20 World Cup in October-November in Australia.
After winning the toss, Afghanistan opted to field and the decision proved to be powerplay for the match.
After being put into bat Sri Lanka was outclassed in every field. Afghanistan bowled out Sri Lanka for 105.
Sri Lanka was tottering at five for three as Fazalhaq Farooqi and Naveen-ul-Haq ran riot in the first two overs.
Farooqi struck twice in the first over to dismiss Kusal Perera and Charith Asalanka, before Naveen-ul-Haq got the better of Pathum Nissanka in the next over.
Fazalhaq Farooqi starred with a spell of three for 11.
Bhanuka Rajapaksa and Danushka Gunthilaka added 44 runs for the fourth wicket before Mujeeb-ur-Rahman sent the latter back to the pavilion.
While chasing a target of 106, Afghanistan reached the target with 59 balls to spare.
Hazratullah Zazai hit an unbeaten 37 while Rahmanullah Gurbaz scored a quickfire 38 at the top of the order.
|BATTING
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Pathum Nissanka
|c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Naveen-ul-Haq
|3
|7
|17
|0
|0
|42.85
|Kusal Mendis †
|lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi
|2
|4
|7
|0
|0
|50.00
|Charith Asalanka
|lbw b Fazalhaq Farooqi
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0.00
|Danushka Gunathilaka
|c Karim Janat b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|17
|17
|38
|3
|0
|100.00
|Bhanuka Rajapaksa
|run out (Mohammad Nabi)
|38
|29
|54
|5
|1
|131.03
|Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva
|c Mohammad Nabi b Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|2
|8
|10
|0
|0
|25.00
|Dasun Shanaka (c)
|c †Rahmanullah Gurbaz b Mohammad Nabi
|0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0.00
|Chamika Karunaratne
|b Fazalhaq Farooqi
|31
|38
|45
|3
|1
|81.57
|Maheesh Theekshana
|run out (Azmatullah Omarzai/†Rahmanullah Gurbaz)
|0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|–
|Matheesha Pathirana
|c Najibullah Zadran b Mohammad Nabi
|5
|12
|10
|0
|0
|41.66
|Dilshan Madushanka
|not out
|1
|2
|23
|0
|0
|50.00
|Extras
|(lb 1, nb 1, w 4)
|6
|TOTAL
|19.4 Ov (RR: 5.33)
|105
Fall of wickets:
1-3 (Kusal Mendis, 0.5 ov), 2-3 (Charith Asalanka, 0.6 ov), 3-5 (Pathum Nissanka, 1.6 ov), 4-49 (Danushka Gunathilaka, 7.2 ov), 5-60 (Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva, 9.2 ov), 6-64 (Dasun Shanaka, 10.1 ov), 7-69 (Bhanuka Rajapaksa, 12.2 ov), 8-69 (Maheesh Theekshana, 12.3 ov), 9-75 (Matheesha Pathirana, 14.6 ov), 10-105 (Chamika Karunaratne, 19.4 ov)
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|6s
|WD
|NB
|Fazalhaq Farooqi
|3.4
|1
|11
|3
|3.00
|17
|1
|0
|0
|0
|Naveen-ul-Haq
|3
|0
|23
|1
|7.66
|10
|2
|1
|0
|1
|Mujeeb Ur Rahman
|4
|0
|24
|2
|6.00
|14
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Azmatullah Omarzai
|1
|0
|20
|0
|20.00
|0
|4
|0
|2
|0
|Mohammad Nabi
|4
|0
|14
|2
|3.50
|14
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Rashid Khan
|4
|0
|12
|0
|3.00
|15
|0
|0
|1
|0
|BATTING
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Hazratullah Zazai
|not out
|37
|28
|50
|5
|1
|132.14
|Rahmanullah Gurbaz †
|b de Silva
|40
|18
|33
|3
|4
|222.22
|Ibrahim Zadran
|run out (Theekshana)
|15
|13
|12
|2
|0
|115.38
|Najibullah Zadran
|not out
|2
|2
|5
|0
|0
|100.00
|Extras
|(lb 5, w 7)
|12
|TOTAL
|10.1 Ov (RR: 10.42)
|106/2
Did not bat: Karim Janat, Mohammad Nabi (c), Rashid Khan, Azmatullah Omarzai, Naveen-ul-Haq, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Fazalhaq Farooqi
Fall of wickets:
1-83 (Rahmanullah Gurbaz, 6.1 ov), 2-103 (Ibrahim Zadran, 9.2 ov)
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|0s
|4s
|6s
|WD
|NB
|Dilshan Madushanka
|1
|0
|10
|0
|10.00
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|Maheesh Theekshana
|4
|0
|35
|0
|8.75
|12
|3
|2
|1
|0
|Matheesha Pathirana
|1
|0
|16
|0
|16.00
|2
|2
|1
|0
|0
|Wanindu Hasaranga de Silva
|3
|0
|19
|1
|6.33
|7
|1
|1
|0
|0
|Chamika Karunaratne
|1
|0
|20
|0
|20.00
|1
|3
|1
|0
|0
|Charith Asalanka
|0.1
|0
|1
|0
|6.00
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0