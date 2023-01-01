Al Nassr FC is Ronaldo’s new home

Cristiano Ronaldo has joined the Saudi Arabian football club Al Nassr.

As reported the Portuguese star footballer has signed the contract for two years.

The 37-year-old is set to receive the biggest football salary in history at more than £177m per year.

The new contract has been estimated by the media to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million).

Al Nassr announced in a statement that the five-time Ballon Dor winner will join on a deal until 2025.

But the Saudi Arabian football club did not disclose any financial details.

History in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation, and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @Cristiano to your new home @AlNassrFC

The Portugal captain has been a free agent after leaving Manchester United following a controversial interview in which he criticized the club.

Ronaldo departed Old Trafford last month following an explosive television interview.

Ronaldo in the controversial interview said that he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect their Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.