Amir Sohail is back in the commentary box but Pakistanis dont like it!

Amir Sohail is back in the commentary box on the first day of the Pak vs SL test match on Saturday.



The game on day 1 of the match turned totally in favour of the visiting team’s side as the Pakistani pace attack successfully limited Sri Lanka to 222 in the first Test innings being played at the Galle International Stadium.

But Pakistani cricket fans are not happy with Amir Sohail, a former batsman turned commentator sharing his views from the commentary box.

And here is why Amir Sohail started to trend on the Twitter timeline in Pakistan.

Apparently, Amir’s comments for Nassem Shah didn’t sit well with the cricket fans.

That's his answer to amir sohail, brilliantly bowled NASEEM SHAH 👏 – His first wicket of the day – an extra pacer has worked and yes you shouldn't doubt BABAR AZAM – pic.twitter.com/ZwJ0JLr7zT — Asad Abdullah (@asad_qureshi257) July 16, 2022

Amir Sohail is back to the commentary box and I have muted the channel. Can't see my ears bleeding. #SLvPAK — Kanza (@kanzaimtiaz) July 16, 2022

Pakistan has never won a test series in which Amir Sohail has done commentary. https://t.co/MliJtRHBkU — Ahsan (@ahsanzawar) July 15, 2022

Naseem takes a wicket or Amir Sohail sth hi coma me chale gye 😲 — Fakhruu :^) 🏏 (@BajwaKehtaHaii) July 16, 2022

I respect Amir Sohail for being the biggest hater Pakistani cricket has ever seen — the user previously known as ghaura (@ghauraghaura) July 16, 2022

Ek to match ki halat bhi tight hai upar se Amir Sohail chapar chapar kar raha hai — Zakria (@Zakr1a) July 16, 2022

While listening to Amir Sohail’s commentary the keyboard warriors are having a field day.