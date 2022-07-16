Oyeyeah
Amir Sohail is back in the commentary box but Pakistanis dont like it!

While listening to Amir Sohail's commentary the keyboard warriors are having a field day.

Amir Sohail is back in the commentary box on the first day of the Pak vs SL test match on Saturday.

The game on day 1 of the match turned totally in favour of the visiting team’s side as the Pakistani pace attack successfully limited Sri Lanka to 222 in the first Test innings being played at the Galle International Stadium.

But Pakistani cricket fans are not happy with Amir Sohail, a former batsman turned commentator sharing his views from the commentary box.

And here is why Amir Sohail started to trend on the Twitter timeline in Pakistan.

Apparently, Amir’s comments for Nassem Shah didn’t sit well with the cricket fans.

 

 

 

