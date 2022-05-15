Oyeyeah
Andrew Symonds killed in a car accident

Former Australia Cricketer Andrew Symonds has been killed in a car accident on Saturday.

As reported, the 46-year-old was involved in a single-car accident outside Townsville in Queensland state on Saturday night.

According to the police, emergency services attempted to revive the driver and sole occupant, but he died from his injuries after the car left the road and rolled.

The accident occurred around 10.30 pm local time, on Saturday night.

Andrew Symonds played 26 Tests and 198 one-day internationals for Australia from 1998 to 2009.

He also represented Australia in 14 Twenty20 internationals.

Symonds was a key part of Australia’s back-to-back 50-over World Cups triumphs in 2003 and 2007.

On a domestic level, he played for Queensland for 17 seasons. He played for Gloucestershire, Kent, Lancashire, and Surrey in the English County Championship and for Deccan Chargers and Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League.

Andrew aka Roy is the second Australian cricketing legend to suddenly die this year, following the death of Shane Warne in March.

“Australian cricket has lost another of its very best,” Cricket Australia chairman Lachlan Henderson said in a statement.

“Andrew was a generational talent who was instrumental in Australia’s success at World Cups and as part of Queensland’s rich cricket history.

“He was a cult figure to many who was treasured by his fans and friends,” he added.

Following the tragic news of Andrew Symonds demise tributes and Obituary continue to pour in on social media.

 

Our prayers and thoughts are with the family, loved ones, and fans of the Symonds.

 

 

