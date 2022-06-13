Anita Karim,Pakistan’s first female MMA fighter knocks out Aussie opponent

Anita Karim, Pakistan’s first female MMA fighter knocks out her Aussie opponent and wins the fight unanimously!

The 25-year-old fighter from Hunza beat Uyen Ha in all three rounds of the bantamweight fight under the banner of Fairtex Fight Promotion at Lumpinee Stadium, Bangkok on Sunday.



Anita Karim took to her Twitter handle and shared a video clip of her fight.

“Another one, Alhumdulillah All praises to the Almighty and a big thank you to everyone who showed love and support. Huge shoutout to my team @fairtexofficial for the knowledge and for pushing me every single day to get better! #teamfightfortress #anitakarim,” Anita Karim captioned her post.

Another one, Alhumdulillah 🇵🇰👊🏽♥️

All praises to the Almighty☝🏽and a big thank you to everyone who showed love and support 🙏🏽

Huge shoutout to my team @fairtexofficial for the knowledge and pushing me every single day to get better! #teamfightfortress #anitakarim pic.twitter.com/E4R2dlt1Y1 — Anita Karim (@karimanitamma) June 12, 2022

Uloomi Karim, Anita’s proud brother, took to social media to share his sister’s latest achievement.

“Anita Karim getting another W after putting on a clinic today at Fairtex Fight Promotion in Bangkok, Thailand. P.s. Anita is the only female Pakistani (and one of the VERY FEW women in the WORLD) to have fought at the world-famous Lumpinee Stadium!,” he wrote.