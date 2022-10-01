Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro-wrestler turned politician, dies aged 79

Antonio Inoki, Japanese pro-wrestler turned politician, passed away aged 79.

Antonio Inoki passed away on the 60 year anniversary of his pro-wrestling debut on Friday.



The news of his demise was shared by his company he started in 1972 was posted on Twitter.

“New Japan Pro-Wrestling is deeply saddened at the passing of our founder, Antonio Inoki. His achievements, both in professional wrestling and the global community are without parallel and will never be forgotten. Our thoughts are with Inoki’s family, friends and fans,” the statement said.



Our thoughts are with Inoki's family, friends and fans.

Inoki got global fame in 1976 when he faced Ali in a mixed martial arts match at Tokyo’s Budokan Hall, a match fans remember as “the fight of the century”.

Antonio Inoki, Japanese entertainer grew up in Brazil and later brought Japan’s pro-wrestling to its golden age in the 70s and 80s, dies at age 79. He also served 2 terms as a senator in Japan.

He entered politics in 1989 and won a seat in the upper house of Japan’s parliament. He made headlines the next year going to Iraq during the Gulf War and intervened on behalf of Japanese hostages, who were subsequently released.

The wrestler converted to Islam in 1990, and has been immensely popular in Pakistan as well.

In 1976, Inoki was challenged by Pakistani wrestler Akram aka “Akki”. He came to Pakistan for the encounter, Inoki was surprised to see nearly 50,000 spectators turn up for the spectacle at the National Stadium Karachi.

Antonio Inoki – the legendary Japanese wrester died, Rest in Peace.



Inoki's fight with Akram Pehlwan in 1976 & Jhara Pehlwan in 1977 will remain memorable. He was a friend of Pakistan and Pakistani wrestlers!



In 2014, he took Jhara's nephew Haroon Abid under his guardianship.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended condolences to Inoki’s family and the Japanese people.

“Sad to learn about the passing of legendary Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki . I have a vivid memory of meeting him at a stadium in Lahore 10 years ago. He mesmerized a whole generation with his rare wrestling prowess. My condolences are with his family & Japanese people,” PM Shehbaz Sharif said.

Sad to learn about the passing of legendary Japanese wrestler Antonio Inoki. I have a vivid memory of meeting him at a stadium in Lahore 10 years ago. He mesmerized a whole generation with his rare wrestling prowess. My condolences are with his family & Japanese people.

The world mourns the demise of the star of the century as condolence and tributes continue to pour in on social media timelines.

A great star falls. Inoki passed away. It is shocking news. He is a great wrestler and promoter, built a generation of Japanese pro wrestling. I offer my sincerest condolences.

Atsushi Onita pic.twitter.com/W9ALqoKjqB — 大仁田厚 Atsushi Onita (@onitafire123) October 1, 2022

One of the most important figures in the history of our business, and a man who embodied the term "fighting spirit." The legacy of WWE Hall of Famer Antonio Inoki will live on forever.

The first time I ever saw #Inoki was in the bizarre match with #Ali. One of the all time greats in the wresting world. His influence was felt in promotions around the world. #RIP

RIP Antonio Inoki, a pioneer in the pro wrestling industry. Inoki's influence and his achievements will live on forever in the wrestling world; he's an inspiration to all of the dreamers. Thank you sir.

First Ali, then Gene Lebell, now Antonio Inoki.



All three men involved in the most famous MMA fight of all time are now gone.



First Ali, then Gene Lebell, now Antonio Inoki.

All three men involved in the most famous MMA fight of all time are now gone.

RIP to a Japanese wrestling icon.
#antonioinoki