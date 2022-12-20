Sports News

Argentina Team get heroes welcome in Buenos Aires

Up to a million fans welcomed Argentina's World Cup winners back to Buenos Aires

FIFA World Cup 2022 champions received a grand welcome on Tuesday upon arriving in Buenos Aires at the Obelisk.

Lionel Messi-led Argentina national football team outclassed France in a dramatic thriller on Sunday to win their 3rd ever World Cup title.

Millions of ecstatic Argentina fans converged around the iconic Obelisk to cheer and celebrate as the world champions touch down in Buenos Aires.

It was 3.30 am in Buenos Aires when Argentina’s World Cup winners returned home.

As reported, up to a million fans were lined up on the street of Buenos Aires to welcome World Cup Champions back to the country.

Check out some phenomenal scenes of fans welcoming their heroes:

 

 

