Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey embraces Islam

The 28-year-old midfielder joined English side Arsenal from Atletico Madrid of Spain in 2020.

By Saman Siddiqui
Arsenal midfielder Thomas Partey has embraced Islam!

As being reported, Thomas Partey converted to Islam after studying the religion for months before officially taking his Shahada.

A UK-based sports journalist Connor Humm reported on Partey’s conversion to Islam with a photo of the Ghanaian midfielder holding a Quran, on Friday.

Thomas Partey scored two goals in 57 matches for the Gunners.

As being reported, Partey is currently preparing to join the Ghana national team in the playoffs stage of the 2022 World Cup qualifiers against Nigeria, to be played over two legs on March 25 and 29.

Earlier this month, Dutch football icon Clarence Seedorf also embraced Islam.

The 45-year-old  midfielder who formerly played for AC Milan, Real Madrid, and Ajax, confirmed his conversion in a social media post.

