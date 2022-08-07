Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal in Javelin Throw at #CWG2022 setting a new record

Arshad Nadeem wins the Gold Medal in the Javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games2022!
90.18m !!! Yesss Sir You heard it Right !!! 90.18m !!!! 3 records broken in less than 30minutes !! Arshad Nadeem is a legend !!! pic.twitter.com/36esqCZn18— Faizan Khan (@Faizankhaan91) August 7, 2022
Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi.— Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 7, 2022
Salute to you my brother #ArshadNadeem for bringing another gold for Pakistan in #CommonwealthGames2022.
You made the nation proud. 🌟🏆🙌#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/sJ0jQGOqnY
Congratulations #ArshadNadeem & all Pakistan winning Gold in javelin throw by 90.18M 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 in #CommonwealthGames2022 Proud of u. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad pic.twitter.com/3QOE3bLH4g— Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 7, 2022
Indians thinking Arshad won Gold medal because Neeraj didn’t participate in CWG forgetting the fact that Neeraj’s best throw is 89.94 m— ❥ Maham🕊 (@MahamKh00) August 7, 2022
while Arshad Nadeem’s crossed 90m today🥇record breaking!!!!
Huge🔥#ArshadNadeem #JavelinThrow #CWG22