Arshad Nadeem wins gold medal in Javelin Throw at #CWG2022 setting a new record

Arshad Nadeem wins the Gold Medal in the Javelin throw at the Commonwealth Games2022!

Arshad Nadeem’s gold medal in the javelin is Pakistan’s third ever gold medal in athletics in Commonwealth Games history! Arshad Nadeem has set a new Commonwealth Games record with a 90.18 throw in his 5th attempt.

He has also become the first-ever South Asian to cross the 90m barrier.

With his first throw at the event, Arshad Nadeem got his career-best of 86.81m in the Javelin Throw final.

His previous best has been 86.38. This was a new national record for Pakistan as well.

However, after missing the second attempt, Arshad Nadeem threw 88.00m in the third attempt, he has just improved his own national record.

Well, this wasn’t his best so far.

In his last attempt, with his throw of 90.18 metres Arshad Nadeem not just won the gold medal but also beat Anderson Peters of Grenada who was the winner at the World Athletics Championships held last month in the US.



Congratulations are in order for Pakistan’s record-making champ!

Jism toota howa tha per himmat Himalaya se bhi buland thi.



Salute to you my brother #ArshadNadeem for bringing another gold for Pakistan in #CommonwealthGames2022.



You made the nation proud. 🌟🏆🙌#PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/sJ0jQGOqnY — Babar Azam (@babarazam258) August 7, 2022

Congratulations #ArshadNadeem & all Pakistan winning Gold in javelin throw by 90.18M 👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼 in #CommonwealthGames2022 Proud of u. Pakistan 🇵🇰 Zindabad pic.twitter.com/3QOE3bLH4g — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) August 7, 2022