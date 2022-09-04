Arshdeep Singh on target of trolls after India loses to arch-rivals Pakistan

Arshdeep Singh is on target of trolls after India loses to arch-rivals Pakistan by 5 wickets!

Indian trolls are hurling abuses on Arshdeep Singh for dropping Asif Ali’s catch.

Cricket is the most unpredictable game and no one can control the outcome at the end of the day.

Unfortunately, the Indians started abusing their own player after having a bad day on the field.

Cricket fans, particularly from India need to accept that Pakistan played good cricket on Sunday evening and won the crucial second match at the Super-4 stage by 5 wickets against the arch-rivals.

One who held their nerves in the tense match deserved to win.

It was a poor performance by all Indian bowlers, don’t go harsh on young Arshdeep Singh who did drop the crucial catch that became the turning point of the match.



Virat Kohli was impeccable with the bat, putting 50 off 36, but it was Mohammad Rizwan and Nawaz who outclassed all Indian batters.

Mohammad Rizwan was the chief architect of Pakistan’s win over India in this game with 71 off 51 balls. He.

On the other end of the pitch, Mohammad Nawaz slammed 42 off just 20 balls to come out as a hero as well for Pakistan.

Indians on social media were not easy on Arshdeep Singh and came out roasting the young pacer.

A member of the U-19 squad that lifted the World Cup in 2018, Arshdeep Singh is a left-arm pacer hailing from Indian Punjab, following Sunday’s defeat is being labelled a villain.

And adding more to it, Indians called him the Khalistani conspiracy.

A player is being targeted just because he’s Sikh? How shameful the state of Indian cricket fans is!

It was the turning moment of the match when Asif Ali’s crucial catch was dropped in the 18th over of the chase off the bowling of Ravi Bishnoi. Arshdeep Singh dropped a sitter at short third man.

Many Pakistani cricket fans came out in support of the young Indian pacer who had a bit of tough luck on the field and later with the ball in the last over.

My request to all Indian team fans. In sports we make mistakes as we r human. Please don’t humiliate anyone on these mistakes. @arshdeepsinghh — Mohammad Hafeez (@MHafeez22) September 4, 2022

Cannot blame #arshdeepsingh for losing this match. It is part of the game. He bowed well compared what Pandya, Bhuvi and Chahal did. #INDvsPAK2022 pic.twitter.com/ND4AgdjoKk — Shiraz Hassan (@ShirazHassan) September 4, 2022

First Shami and this time #ArshdeepSingh. One should learn from India how to label your players belonging to minorities as traitors. Shameful. Let sports be sports and keep your hatred and intolerance for other religions saved for other events. — Wajahat Kazmi (@KazmiWajahat) September 4, 2022

Solidarity to #ArshdeepSingh. Extremely talented guy who made a small mistake in today's match. May he rise and prove his critics/trolls wrong. — Ammar Ali Jan (@ammaralijan) September 4, 2022

Indian bros, itni choti choti baaton pe itney baray baray phadday kese khol lete ho yaar tum log chill karo it’s just a game ffs – calling him a traitor & whatnot. Have seen this before many times too. Thora halkay ao bhaiyon. Saans lo saans. #arshdeepsingh #pakvsind — Mahwash Ajaz 🇵🇰 (@mahwashajaz_) September 4, 2022

The worst thing about Indian's is that they start humiliating their players because of one bad performance now many India's are calling #arshdeepsingh Khalistani. My advice to Indian fans is, win or lose is part of the game, respect your players! #INDvsPAK2022#AsiaCup2022 pic.twitter.com/T8O0K6XxQj — S O H A I L👓 ( سہیل ) (@Msohailsays) September 4, 2022

Stay strong Arshdeep. Shame on those trolling him for one dropped catch #arshdeepsingh — Mazhar Farooqui (@Mazharfarooqui) September 4, 2022