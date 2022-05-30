Oyeyeah
Pakistan’s ace e-gamer Arslan Ash wins Combo Breaker 2022 Tekken 7

Pakistan’s ace e-gamer Arslan Ash has won the Combo Breaker 2022 for Tekken 7.

The 26-year-old E-Gamer hailing from Lahore, took to Twitter to announce his achievement on Monday.

Taking to Instagram, Ash shared how challenging the gaming event has been for him.

“I won Combo Breaker for Tekken. These tournaments are so challenging but I’m so happy that my practice is paying off. The event was amazing. Thank you to everyone who supported me and I’ll see you all for TWT!” he wrote.

 

 

The other top 5 gamers were RB’s Anakin, BIG’s Sephiblack, and Disrupt’s Shadow20z.

Meanwhile, Ash also bagged the third position in King of Fighters 15 (KOF 15).

COMBO BREAKER kicked off on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

 

Last year, Arslan Ash won his first major win in the United States since his memorable performance at EVO 2019 in Japan.

 

