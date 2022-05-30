Pakistan’s ace e-gamer Arslan Ash wins Combo Breaker 2022 Tekken 7

Pakistan’s ace e-gamer Arslan Ash has won the Combo Breaker 2022 for Tekken 7.

The 26-year-old E-Gamer hailing from Lahore, took to Twitter to announce his achievement on Monday.

I’m just soooo happy, Alhamdulillah for everything! pic.twitter.com/panbnTYopB — Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) May 30, 2022

Taking to Instagram, Ash shared how challenging the gaming event has been for him.

“I won Combo Breaker for Tekken. These tournaments are so challenging but I’m so happy that my practice is paying off. The event was amazing. Thank you to everyone who supported me and I’ll see you all for TWT!” he wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Arslan Ash (@arslan.ash)

The other top 5 gamers were RB’s Anakin, BIG’s Sephiblack, and Disrupt’s Shadow20z.

Meanwhile, Ash also bagged the third position in King of Fighters 15 (KOF 15).

COMBO BREAKER kicked off on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.

That's a wrap for COMBO BREAKER 2022. Thank you to everyone who joined us this weekend either in person or from home. pic.twitter.com/bGuTlAEPEo — COMBO BREAKER (@ComboBreaker) May 30, 2022

Last year, Arslan Ash won his first major win in the United States since his memorable performance at EVO 2019 in Japan.