Pakistan’s ace e-gamer Arslan Ash wins Combo Breaker 2022 Tekken 7

Pakistan’s ace e-gamer Arslan Ash has won the Combo Breaker 2022 for Tekken 7.
The 26-year-old E-Gamer hailing from Lahore, took to Twitter to announce his achievement on Monday.
Your #CB2022 Tekken 7 Top 8 Results:
1st: @arslanash95
2nd: @gen0202
3rd: @tk_anakin
4th: @sephiblack
5th: @rangchu123
5th: @shadow20z
7th: @pinya219
7th: @cuddle_core pic.twitter.com/NVHr3MEkMk
— COMBO BREAKER (@ComboBreaker) May 29, 2022
I’m just soooo happy, Alhamdulillah for everything! pic.twitter.com/panbnTYopB
— Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) May 30, 2022
Taking to Instagram, Ash shared how challenging the gaming event has been for him.
“I won Combo Breaker for Tekken. These tournaments are so challenging but I’m so happy that my practice is paying off. The event was amazing. Thank you to everyone who supported me and I’ll see you all for TWT!” he wrote.
View this post on Instagram
The other top 5 gamers were RB’s Anakin, BIG’s Sephiblack, and Disrupt’s Shadow20z.
Meanwhile, Ash also bagged the third position in King of Fighters 15 (KOF 15).
COMBO BREAKER kicked off on Friday, May 27, 2022, at the Schaumburg Convention Center in Chicago, Illinois.
That's a wrap for COMBO BREAKER 2022.
Thank you to everyone who joined us this weekend either in person or from home. pic.twitter.com/bGuTlAEPEo
— COMBO BREAKER (@ComboBreaker) May 30, 2022
Last year, Arslan Ash won his first major win in the United States since his memorable performance at EVO 2019 in Japan.
ALHAMDULILLAH!!
I managed to win #CEO2021 in Florida, which puts another big title under my belt.
-Evo Japan 2019
-Evo 2019
-CEO 2021
I will keep grinding for more, but this is a big one for me and it's all thanks to being part of the STRONGEST Tekken community, the Pakistan one pic.twitter.com/QfdVP4Mg2R
— Arslan Ash (@ArslanAsh95) December 6, 2021