Ashton Agar death threat ‘not a risk’ on eve of historic series, Cricket Australia

Ashton Agar death threat ‘not a risk’ on eve of historic series, says Cricket Australia on Tuesday.



The statement from the Australian Cricket board comes a day after as they, the Pakistan Cricket Board, and government security agencies had investigated a death threat sent to Agar’s partner, Madeleine, on social media.

Australian Cricketers’ Association chief executive Todd Greenberg in a statement, as quoted by the Sydney Morning Herald, said,” Australia’s cricketers remain in “good spirits” and will continue preparations as normal before Friday’s first Test, despite a death threat sent to the partner of Ashton Agar.”

“Cricket Australia is aware of a social media post, of which the nature and content have been investigated by the PCB, CA, and combined government security agencies,” the statement read.

As being reported, a message was sent to Agar’s partner, Madeleine, on social media, which was immediately reported to CA and the PCB.

The cricket board, however, clarified that “extensive security plans are in place for this type of social media activity.”

The investigation into the matter reveals that the family of the Australian cricketer received threatening messages via a fake Instagram account having ID: jyot.isharma391.

The messenger warned him against playing in Pakistan.

A portion of the message reads: “This is a warning for your husband Ashton Agar if he comes to tour against Pakistan he won’t come [back] alive.”

The message also references Agar’s children, which he does not have.

According to the security sources, the Instagram account was being operated from India’s Gujarat state.

The Australian cricket team reached Pakistan on Feb 27 for a historic tour, the first in 24 years!

Australia last played on Pakistan soil in 1998. The visiting team had won the three-Test series 1-0 and blanked the hosts in the three one-day internationals.

The Australian squad includes:

Pat Cummins (c), Steve Smith (VC), Marnus Labuschagne, Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Marsh, Usman Khawaja, Nathan Lyon, Mitchell Starc, and others.

Test schedule:

March 4-8 — First Test, Rawalpindi

March 12-16 — Second Test, Karachi

March 21-25 — Third Test, Lahore