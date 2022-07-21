Asia Cup 2022 moved to UAE

Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the UAE, it emerges on Thursday.

BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has officially confirmed that Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from August 27.

Asia Cup 2022 will now be played in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) after Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) expressed its inability to host the tournament at this time in Sri Lanka due to the economical and political crisis in the country.

“Asia Cup will be in UAE, as it is the only place where there won’t be rains,” Sourav Ganguly told reporters after the Board’s Apex Council meeting.

The decision came after SLC recently postponed the third edition of the Lanka Premier League (LPL) due to the ongoing crisis.

As reported, the SLC has conveyed that due to the political and economic situation in their country, especially where foreign exchange is concerned, it is not ideal for them to host such a mega-event of six teams on the island.

Following the decision, Sri Lanka will now host the tournament to be played in the T20 format in the UAE, with the dates tentatively set for August 27 to September 11.

The schedule is expected to be released on Friday.