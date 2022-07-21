Asia Cup 2022 moved to UAE

Asia Cup 2022 will be held in the UAE, it emerges on Thursday.
BCCI president Sourav Ganguly has officially confirmed that Asia Cup will be held in the UAE from August 27.
