Asif Ali, Fareed Ahmad likely to get maximum punishment for breaching Level 1 of ICC code

Asif Ali and Fareed Ahmad will likely get the maximum punishment for breaching Level 1 of the ICC code!

The two cricketers have been reportedly summoned by Match Referry Andy Pycroft.

Pycroft, known as one of the strictest match referees on the ICC panel, held a hearing on the matter after the match.

Sources claim, he has informed the players about the fines for breaching Level 1 of the code.

The two cricketers were involved in an intense exchange that happened after Ahmad teased Ali following his dismissal.

The hashtag #BanAsifAli is currently trending on social media, perhaps started by disappointed Indian cricket fans who aimed for Afghanistan’s victory to get a chance to be back in Asia Cup after being knocked out by Pakistan at the Super-4 stage.

While most of the tweets are targeting only Asif’s attitude, it was initiated by the Afghan players if we take a closer look at the clip from last night’s match.

Fareed Ahmad was seen getting aggressive toward Asif Ali at first, after which he angrily raises his bat in the air as if trying to hit the Afghan pacer.

At this moment, both were close enough to have body contact.

In the heat of the moment, another Afghan player Fazalhaq Farooqi quipped at Asif as he walked toward the pavilion.

This bowler, who's name is not even known my many cricket fans misbehaved first. He should be banned not Asif Ali.#BanAsifAli pic.twitter.com/0wZIs888SR — Arqam (@arrqamm) September 8, 2022

If the match referee slaps punishment, Pakistan’s Asif Ali and Afghanistan’s Fareed Ahmad are likely to get a one-match suspension.

Well, Fareed Ahmad’s suspension won’t matter much as Afghanistan is already out of the tournament.

However, losing Asif Ali, who is currently one of Pakistan’s steadiest batters may get the green team into trouble as they are yet to play the finale against Sri Lanka this Sunday (September 11).

Here is how Twitter reacts to the development:

Our dear afghan brothers.

Please note when you play with your well wishers than learn to respect. Pakistanis are training you so keep your teeth to yourself.

Behave!#PAKvAFG pic.twitter.com/3zM3QgRQja — Dr. Shaista Lodhi (@IamShaistaLodhi) September 7, 2022

#BanAsifAli from hitting sixes against India and Afghanistan!



That's what they want ☝🏽🫡 — Haroon Shahid (@Haroon_5hahid) September 8, 2022

First, congratulations team Pakistan, especially #NaseemShah. Second, Afghanistan players should learn some ethics. This is not the terrorist cricket ground. This is game of ethics, discipline & respect. Show some etiquette, and brotherhood. #PAKvAFG #NamakHaram pic.twitter.com/BdLqddCz6I — Zulqurnain Haider (@Dewan_says) September 7, 2022

Congratulations #TeamPakistan



Tenacious response by #NasimShah to uncalled for behaviour by some Afghan cricketers.#PAKvAFG — Adil Raja (@soldierspeaks) September 7, 2022

Ho hi nahi sakta hai ke Pakistani player aisa kuch kar dey aur us ko ban na lagey ? 🤷‍♂️



Nothing official as yet but I know how it works… tsk #NaseemShah #AsifAli #PAKvAFG #pakvsAfg — Arslan Naseer – CBA (@ArslanNaseerCBA) September 8, 2022