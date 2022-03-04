Australia Cricket Legend Shane Warne Dies Aged 52

Australia’s cricket legend Shane Warne dies aged 52 on Friday.

Widely regarded as one of the greatest bowlers to have played the game, Shane Warne died of a suspected heart attack.

Warne’s management company in a brief statement confirmed that he passed away in Koh Samui, Thailand

“Shane was found unresponsive in his villa and despite the best efforts of medical staff, he could not be revived,” Warne’s management said in a statement.

The sudden news of his demise has left the cricket world and his fans in shock.