Australia register series win in Pakistan after 24 years!

On the fifth and final day of the Lahore test, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon took five wickets to help his team beat Pakistan by 115 runs and clinch the three-match series 1-0 on Friday.

Layon bagged the prized wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, and Babar Azam to end the home team’s resistance and finished with figures of 5-83 in Pakistan’s second innings.

Fast bowler Pat Cummins picked up three wickets as Pakistan folded for 235 on the final day of the Test match at the Gaddafi Stadium.

Pakistan failed to impress with the bat chasing a target of 351 in the final innings.

The first two Tests in the series were drawn.

Score Card:

Australia First Innings:

David Warner lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi 7 13 13 1 0 53.84 Usman Khawaja c Babar Azam b Sajid Khan 91 219 326 9 1 41.55 Marnus Labuschagne c †Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Shah Afridi 0 2 5 0 0 0.00 Steven Smith lbw b Naseem Shah 59 169 230 6 0 34.91 Travis Head c †Mohammad Rizwan b Naseem Shah 26 70 105 4 0 37.14 Cameron Green b Naseem Shah 79 163 225 9 0 48.46 Alex Carey lbw b Nauman Ali 67 105 175 7 0 63.80 Mitchell Starc c Nauman Ali b Shaheen Shah Afridi 13 33 54 2 0 39.39 Pat Cummins (c) not out 11 25 52 1 0 44.00 Nathan Lyon b Naseem Shah 4 3 6 1 0 133.33 Mitchell Swepson b Shaheen Shah Afridi 9 7 14 2 0 128.57 Extras (b 13, lb 4, nb 8) 25 TOTAL (133.3 Ov, RR: 2.92) 391 Fall of wickets: 1-8 (David Warner, 2.3 ov), 2-8 (Marnus Labuschagne, 2.5 ov), 3-146 (Steven Smith, 56.2 ov), 4-187 (Usman Khawaja, 74.1 ov), 5-206 (Travis Head, 80.6 ov), 6-341 (Alex Carey, 119.6 ov), 7-353 (Cameron Green, 124.5 ov), 8-369 (Mitchell Starc, 129.6 ov), 9-374 (Nathan Lyon, 130.6 ov), 10-391 (Mitchell Swepson, 133.3 ov)

BOWLING O M R W ECON WD NB Shaheen Shah Afridi 24.3 3 79 4 3.22 0 0 Hasan Ali 20 5 61 0 3.05 0 3 Naseem Shah 31 13 58 4 1.87 0 2 Nauman Ali 24 4 77 1 3.20 0 3 Sajid Khan 33 4 97 1 2.93 0 0 Babar Azam 1 0 2 0 2.00 0 0

Pakistan’s First Innings:

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Abdullah Shafique c †Carey b Lyon 81 228 317 11 0 35.52 Imam-ul-Haq lbw b Cummins 11 41 54 2 0 26.82 Azhar Ali c & b Cummins 78 208 329 7 1 37.50 Babar Azam (c) lbw b Starc 67 131 218 6 1 51.14 Fawad Alam b Starc 13 56 85 1 0 23.21 Mohammad Rizwan b Starc 1 14 24 0 0 7.14 Sajid Khan b Cummins 6 17 19 1 0 35.29 Nauman Ali lbw b Cummins 0 3 12 0 0 0.00 Hasan Ali c Smith b Cummins 0 4 5 0 0 0.00 Shaheen Shah Afridi not out 0 1 8 0 0 0.00 Naseem Shah b Starc 0 3 5 0 0 0.00 Extras (b 5, nb 6) 11 TOTAL (116.4 Ov, RR: 2.29) 268 Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Imam-ul-Haq, 12.1 ov), 2-170 (Abdullah Shafique, 71.2 ov), 3-214 (Azhar Ali, 86.4 ov), 4-248 (Fawad Alam, 106.3 ov), 5-256 (Mohammad Rizwan, 110.2 ov), 6-264 (Sajid Khan, 113.4 ov), 7-268 (Nauman Ali, 115.1 ov), 8-268 (Hasan Ali, 115.5 ov), 9-268 (Babar Azam, 116.1 ov), 10-268 (Naseem Shah, 116.4 ov)

BOWLING O M R W ECON WD NB Mitchell Starc 20.4 6 33 4 1.59 0 0 Pat Cummins 24 8 56 5 2.33 0 3 Cameron Green 14 4 37 0 2.64 0 2 Nathan Lyon 40 10 95 1 2.37 0 0 Mitchell Swepson 18 2 42 0 2.33 0 1

Australia Second Innings:

BATTING R B M 4s 6s SR Usman Khawaja not out 104 178 272 8 0 58.42 David Warner b Shaheen Shah Afridi 51 91 125 6 1 56.04 Marnus Labuschagne c Sajid Khan b Nauman Ali 36 58 90 6 0 62.06 Steven Smith c †Mohammad Rizwan b Naseem Shah 17 27 53 1 0 62.96 Travis Head not out 11 7 7 1 1 157.14 Extras (b 5, lb 2, nb 1) 8 TOTAL (60 Ov, RR: 3.78) 227/3d Did not bat: Cameron Green, Alex Carey †, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon Fall of wickets: 1-96 (David Warner, 28.1 ov), 2-161 (Marnus Labuschagne, 47.3 ov), 3-216 (Steven Smith, 58.5 ov BOWLING O M R W ECON WD NB Shaheen Shah Afridi 11 2 45 1 4.09 0 0 Naseem Shah 12 3 23 1 1.91 0 1 Hasan Ali 11 3 37 0 3.36 0 0 Sajid Khan 16 1 60 0 3.75 0 0 Nauman Ali

Pakistan Second INNINGS (target: 351 runs)