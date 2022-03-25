Australia register series win in Pakistan after 24 years!
On the fifth and final day of the Lahore test, Australian off-spinner Nathan Lyon took five wickets to help his team beat Pakistan by 115 runs and clinch the three-match series 1-0 on Friday.
Layon bagged the prized wickets of Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, and Babar Azam to end the home team’s resistance and finished with figures of 5-83 in Pakistan’s second innings.
Fast bowler Pat Cummins picked up three wickets as Pakistan folded for 235 on the final day of the Test match at the Gaddafi Stadium.
Pakistan failed to impress with the bat chasing a target of 351 in the final innings.
The first two Tests in the series were drawn.
Score Card:
Australia First Innings:
|David Warner
|lbw b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|7
|13
|13
|1
|0
|53.84
|Usman Khawaja
|c Babar Azam b Sajid Khan
|91
|219
|326
|9
|1
|41.55
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|0
|2
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Steven Smith
|lbw b Naseem Shah
|59
|169
|230
|6
|0
|34.91
|Travis Head
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Naseem Shah
|26
|70
|105
|4
|0
|37.14
|Cameron Green
|b Naseem Shah
|79
|163
|225
|9
|0
|48.46
|Alex Carey
|lbw b Nauman Ali
|67
|105
|175
|7
|0
|63.80
|Mitchell Starc
|c Nauman Ali b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|13
|33
|54
|2
|0
|39.39
|Pat Cummins (c)
|not out
|11
|25
|52
|1
|0
|44.00
|Nathan Lyon
|b Naseem Shah
|4
|3
|6
|1
|0
|133.33
|Mitchell Swepson
|b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|9
|7
|14
|2
|0
|128.57
|Extras
|(b 13, lb 4, nb 8)
|25
|TOTAL
|(133.3 Ov, RR: 2.92)
|391
Fall of wickets: 1-8 (David Warner, 2.3 ov), 2-8 (Marnus Labuschagne, 2.5 ov), 3-146 (Steven Smith, 56.2 ov), 4-187 (Usman Khawaja, 74.1 ov), 5-206 (Travis Head, 80.6 ov), 6-341 (Alex Carey, 119.6 ov), 7-353 (Cameron Green, 124.5 ov), 8-369 (Mitchell Starc, 129.6 ov), 9-374 (Nathan Lyon, 130.6 ov), 10-391 (Mitchell Swepson, 133.3 ov)
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|24.3
|3
|79
|4
|3.22
|0
|0
|Hasan Ali
|20
|5
|61
|0
|3.05
|0
|3
|Naseem Shah
|31
|13
|58
|4
|1.87
|0
|2
|Nauman Ali
|24
|4
|77
|1
|3.20
|0
|3
|Sajid Khan
|33
|4
|97
|1
|2.93
|0
|0
|Babar Azam
|1
|0
|2
|0
|2.00
|0
|0
Pakistan’s First Innings:
|BATTING
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Abdullah Shafique
|c †Carey b Lyon
|81
|228
|317
|11
|0
|35.52
|Imam-ul-Haq
|lbw b Cummins
|11
|41
|54
|2
|0
|26.82
|Azhar Ali
|c & b Cummins
|78
|208
|329
|7
|1
|37.50
|Babar Azam (c)
|lbw b Starc
|67
|131
|218
|6
|1
|51.14
|Fawad Alam
|b Starc
|13
|56
|85
|1
|0
|23.21
|Mohammad Rizwan
|b Starc
|1
|14
|24
|0
|0
|7.14
|Sajid Khan
|b Cummins
|6
|17
|19
|1
|0
|35.29
|Nauman Ali
|lbw b Cummins
|0
|3
|12
|0
|0
|0.00
|Hasan Ali
|c Smith b Cummins
|0
|4
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|not out
|0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0.00
|Naseem Shah
|b Starc
|0
|3
|5
|0
|0
|0.00
|Extras
|(b 5, nb 6)
|11
|TOTAL
|(116.4 Ov, RR: 2.29)
|268
Fall of wickets: 1-20 (Imam-ul-Haq, 12.1 ov), 2-170 (Abdullah Shafique, 71.2 ov), 3-214 (Azhar Ali, 86.4 ov), 4-248 (Fawad Alam, 106.3 ov), 5-256 (Mohammad Rizwan, 110.2 ov), 6-264 (Sajid Khan, 113.4 ov), 7-268 (Nauman Ali, 115.1 ov), 8-268 (Hasan Ali, 115.5 ov), 9-268 (Babar Azam, 116.1 ov), 10-268 (Naseem Shah, 116.4 ov)
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Mitchell Starc
|20.4
|6
|33
|4
|1.59
|0
|0
|Pat Cummins
|24
|8
|56
|5
|2.33
|0
|3
|Cameron Green
|14
|4
|37
|0
|2.64
|0
|2
|Nathan Lyon
|40
|10
|95
|1
|2.37
|0
|0
|Mitchell Swepson
|18
|2
|42
|0
|2.33
|0
|1
Australia Second Innings:
|BATTING
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Usman Khawaja
|not out
|104
|178
|272
|8
|0
|58.42
|David Warner
|b Shaheen Shah Afridi
|51
|91
|125
|6
|1
|56.04
|Marnus Labuschagne
|c Sajid Khan b Nauman Ali
|36
|58
|90
|6
|0
|62.06
|Steven Smith
|c †Mohammad Rizwan b Naseem Shah
|17
|27
|53
|1
|0
|62.96
|Travis Head
|not out
|11
|7
|7
|1
|1
|157.14
|Extras
|(b 5, lb 2, nb 1)
|8
|TOTAL
|(60 Ov, RR: 3.78)
|227/3d
Did not bat: Cameron Green, Alex Carey †, Pat Cummins (c), Mitchell Starc, Mitchell Swepson, Nathan Lyon
Fall of wickets: 1-96 (David Warner, 28.1 ov), 2-161 (Marnus Labuschagne, 47.3 ov), 3-216 (Steven Smith, 58.5 ov
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|11
|2
|45
|1
|4.09
|0
|0
|Naseem Shah
|12
|3
|23
|1
|1.91
|0
|1
|Hasan Ali
|11
|3
|37
|0
|3.36
|0
|0
|Sajid Khan
|16
|1
|60
|0
|3.75
|0
|0
|Nauman Ali
Pakistan Second INNINGS (target: 351 runs)
|BATTING
|R
|B
|M
|4s
|6s
|SR
|Abdullah Shafique
|c †Carey b Green
|27
|80
|135
|3
|1
|33.75
|Imam-ul-Haq
|c Labuschagne b Lyon
|70
|199
|275
|5
|0
|35.17
|Azhar Ali
|c Smith b Lyon
|17
|47
|75
|2
|0
|36.17
|Babar Azam (c)
|c Smith b Lyon
|55
|104
|167
|6
|0
|52.88
|Fawad Alam
|lbw b Cummins
|11
|20
|37
|1
|0
|55.00
|Mohammad Rizwan
|lbw b Cummins
|0
|6
|8
|0
|0
|0.00
|Sajid Khan
|c Khawaja b Starc
|21
|47
|58
|4
|0
|44.68
|Nauman Ali
|not out
|1
|20
|44
|0
|0
|5.00
|Hasan Ali
|b Lyon
|13
|17
|19
|1
|1
|76.47
|Shaheen Shah Afridi
|c Swepson b Lyon
|5
|7
|10
|1
|0
|71.42
|Naseem Shah
|b Cummins
|1
|7
|11
|0
|0
|14.28
|Extras
|(b 8, lb 4, nb 1, w 1)
|14
|TOTAL
|(92.1 Ov, RR: 2.54)
|235
Fall of wickets: 1-77 (Abdullah Shafique, 30.5 ov), 2-105 (Azhar Ali, 45.2 ov), 3-142 (Imam-ul-Haq, 61.2 ov), 4-165 (Fawad Alam, 68.4 ov), 5-167 (Mohammad Rizwan, 70.3 ov), 6-213 (Babar Azam, 83.3 ov), 7-213 (Sajid Khan, 84.1 ov), 8-226 (Hasan Ali, 87.6 ov), 9-232 (Shaheen Shah Afridi, 89.3 ov), 10-235 (Naseem Shah, 92.1 ov)
|BOWLING
|O
|M
|R
|W
|ECON
|WD
|NB
|Mitchell Starc
|17
|6
|53
|1
|3.11
|0
|0
|Pat Cummins
|15.1
|6
|23
|3
|1.51
|0
|0
|Nathan Lyon
|37
|8
|83
|5
|2.24
|0
|0
|Mitchell Swepson
|10
|1
|36
|0
|3.60
|0
|0
|Cameron Green
|11
|4
|18
|1
|1.63
|1
|1
|Marnus Labuschagne
|2