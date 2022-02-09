Oyeyeah
Australia Tour of Pakistan: PCB announces Test squad for home series

Yasir Shah has been added to the reserve pool

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday has announced the Test squad for the upcoming home series against Australia.

The test squad comprises 16 players and five reserves. According to PCB, three changes have been made to the national Test squad after the Bangladesh tour.

“Pakistan cricket selectors today announced 16 players and five reserves for the three Tests against Australia, which will be played in Rawalpindi (4-8 March), Karachi (12-16 March), and Lahore (21-25 March),” PCB said in a statement issued.

PCB said that the Test cricketers who are not playing in the ongoing Pakistan Super League season 7 will gather in Karachi next Wednesday, February 16, to participate in a training camp at National Stadium Karachi.

Test squad

  • Babar Azam (captain) (Central Punjab)
  • Mohammad Rizwan (vice-captain) (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Abdullah Shafique (Central Punjab)
  • Azhar Ali (Central Punjab)
  • Faheem Ashraf (Central Punjab)
  • Fawad Alam (Sindh)
  • Haris Rauf (Northern)
  • Hasan Ali (Central Punjab)
  • Imam-ul-Haq (Balochistan)
  • Mohammad Nawaz (Northern)
  • Nauman Ali (Northern)
  • Sajid Khan (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Saud Shakeel (Sindh)
  • Shaheen Shah Afridi (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Shan Masood (Balochistan)
  • Zahid Mahmood (Sindh)

Reserves

  • Kamran Ghulam (Khyber Pakhtunkhwa)
  • Mohammad Abbas (Southern Punjab)
  • Naseem Shah (Southern Punjab)
  • Sarfaraz Ahmed (Sindh)
  • Yasir Shah (Balochistan)

It was earlier confirmed that Saqlain Mushtaq will continue as head coach for another 12 months.

PCB also announced the appointments of Shaun Tait as fast bowling coach for 12 months and Mohammad Yousuf as batting coach for the Australia series.

