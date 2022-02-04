Australia’s tour of Pakistan: PCB announces revised schedule

Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced a revised schedule for Australia’s tour.

The tour will comprise three Tests, three ODIs, and one T20I.

PCB on Friday has announced a revised itinerary for the Australia men’s cricket team’s tour of Pakistan during the current calendar year.

This will be Australia’s first tour to Pakistan in 24 years.

The tour is set to start and end in Rawalpindi with the opening Test to be played from March 4-8 and the four white-ball matches to be played from March 29 to April 5, a statement from the PCB said.

Revised schedule:

Feb 27 – Arrival in Islamabad

Mar 4-8 – 1st Test, Rawalpindi

Mar 12-16 – 2nd Test, Karachi

Mar 21-25 – 3rd Test, Lahore

Mar 29 – 1st ODI, Rawalpindi

Mar 31 – 2nd ODI, Rawalpindi

April 2 – 3rd ODI, Rawalpindi

Apr 5 – one-off T20I, Rawalpindi

Apr 6 – Departure

“The schedule has been revised to ease logistical and operational challenges as well as to avoid Pakistan Day rehearsals, which usually commence in Islamabad in the second week of March,” the statement added.

On the other hand, Cricket Australia on Friday also confirmed its first tour of Pakistan since 1998, locking in a three-Test series despite lingering security concerns.

“The tour will proceed for the first time in 24 years. This is a historic occasion and important for the global growth and health of the game,” said Cricket Australia CEO Nick Hockley.

“We are looking forward to an exciting series between two world-class teams,” said Hockley.