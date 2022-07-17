Babar Azam becomes fastest Pakistani batter to register 10,000 international runs

Babar Azam becomes the fastest Pakistani batter to register 10,000 international runs!

Pakistan captain Babar Azam on the second day of the ongoing 1st Test against Sri Lanka has completed 10,000 international runs by scoring another Test century.

It took Babar Azam just 228 innings to bring up 10,000 international runs, 20 fewer innings than the now second-placed Javed Miandad.

Saeed Anwar took 255 innings while Mohammad Yousuf completed the feat in 261 innings.

While the former Pakistan skipper Inzamam-ul-Haq scored 10,000 international runs in 281 innings

Babar is currently at the No.4 position in the ICC Test rankings, only behind Joe Root, Marnus Labuschagne, and Steve Smith.

The Pakistan skipper is 14 points ahead of the fifth-placed Rishabh Pant.

Ahead of the test match against SL, Babar had won millions of hearts after showing his support for former Indian captain Virat Kohli, who is going through a lean patch.