Babar Azam retains top position in latest ICC T20 rankings

Babar Azam retains the top position in the latest ICC T20 rankings!

International Cricket Council (ICC) T20I batter rankings on Wednesday released.

As per the latest rankings, Pakistan skipper Babar Azam managed to retain his top spot with 818 rating points.

However, India’s Suryakumar Yadav is not far behind as he has 805 rating points.

Last week, he stood at 816 points, just two points shy of Babar.

Here are the ICC T20I Batting Rankings for Men (As of August 10, 2022)

1. Babar Azam (Pakistan) – 818

2. Suryakumar Yadav (India) -805

3. Mohammad Rizwan (Pakistan) – 794

4. Aiden Markram (South Africa) -792

5. Dawid Malan (England) – 731

6. Aaron Finch (Australia) – 716

7. Pathum Nissanka (Sri Lanka) – 661

8. Devon Conway (New Zealand) – 655

9. Nicholas Pooran (West Indies) – 644

10. Martin Guptill (New Zealand) – 638

It’s going to be an interesting battle between Babar Azam and Suryakumar Yadav at the Asia Cup as the subplot for the T20I Rankings top spot will also be on.

Pakistan is to face the arch-rivals India in their opening match in Dubai on August 28.

Pakistan will play 3 ODIs against the Netherlands before they head to the UAE for the Asia Cup.

On the other hand, India, who won the T20I series 4-1 against the West Indies, will play a 3-match ODI series in Zimbabwe under Shikhar Dhawan’s captaincy.