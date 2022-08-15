Oyeyeah
Babar Azam to be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz

He will become the youngest Pakistani to be conferred upon the award.

By Saman Siddiqui
Babar Azam to be awarded Sitara-e-Imtiaz, the country’s third-highest civilian honour.

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam has been named among the recipients of the Sitara-e-Imtiaz on the occasion of its 75th Independence Day on Sunday.

As many as 253 Pakistani citizens are set to receive civilian awards this year, the President’s office announced on Sunday, Aug 14.

The batter, 27, hailing from Lahore, stands top of the International Cricket Council’s One-day International and T20 batting rankings and is placed third in the Test charts.

Babar Azam boasts an ODI average of 59.2 and averaged more than 45 in Tests and T20s.

He became the first player in the history of men’s ODI cricket to score three consecutive centuries on two separate occasions.

