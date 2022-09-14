Oyeyeah
Babar Azam’s cover drive makes it to the Physics syllabus of Class 9 in Pakistan

The physics teacher who prepared the curriculum must have been a fan of Babar Azam's classic cover drive.

Babar Azam’s cover drive has made it to the Physics syllabus of Class 9 in Pakistan!

A photo of a book page is now doing rounds on social media revealing that the Class 9th physics students will be calculating the speed of the ball with the given value of kinetic energy exerted to the ball hit by a Pakistani skipper in a cover drive.

The question included in the curriculum states: 

Babar Azam has hit a cover drive by giving kinetic energy of 150 J to the ball by his bat. 

a) At what speed will the ball go to the boundary if the mass of the ball is 120g? 

b) How much kinetic energy footballer must impart to a football of mass 450g to make it move at this speed?

All we can say is that the physics teacher who prepared the curriculum must have been a fan of Babar Azam’s classic cover drive.

Here is how Twitter reacts to the new Physics question:

 

 

