Babar Azam’s support for Virat Kohli wins the internet!



The top batsmen in world cricket today, took to social media to lend support to the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.



Virat Kohli’s recent poor performance has drawn the ire of criticism from Indian cricket supporters.

Kohli missed the first ODI against England due to a groin injury.

And in the second ODI, he managed to put only 16 on the scoreboard.

After India lost by 100 runs at Lord’s, which also means the right-hander has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without reaching three figures.

On Thursday, following Kholi’s performance, Babar took to social media shared a photo of him with Virat, and said, “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.”

This is what sports and sportsmanship are all about!

Netizens loved Babar Azam’s sportsmanship!

Best tweet this cricket season👇 Trollish fans of Babar & Virat are forever pitching the two against each other. Creating ugly virtual dogfights. And here is @babarazam258, among the top batsmen in world cricket today, being a GRACIOUS sportsman. This is what sport is all about! https://t.co/aI8a9pt2hj — Sohini M. (@Mittermaniac) July 15, 2022

He has won almost 130 crore hearts today its my promise to babar and pakistan's peoples if ever babar will go through bad phase i will stand with him as his fan and will oppose those who will say bad abt him no matter from which country they will belong to

Its tym to unite 🇮🇳❤️🇵🇰 — _kohlifan_ (@xsarcasticboii1) July 14, 2022