Babar Azam’s support for Virat Kohli wins the internet

netizens showed appreciation for Babar Azam's sportsmanship

Babar Azam’s support for Virat Kohli wins the internet!

The top batsmen in world cricket today, took to social media to lend support to the former Indian skipper Virat Kohli.

Virat Kohli’s recent poor performance has drawn the ire of criticism from Indian cricket supporters.

Kohli missed the first ODI against England due to a groin injury.

And in the second ODI, he managed to put only 16 on the scoreboard.

After India lost by 100 runs at Lord’s, which also means the right-hander has now gone 77 consecutive international innings without reaching three figures.

On Thursday, following Kholi’s performance, Babar took to social media shared a photo of him with Virat, and said, “This too shall pass. Stay strong. #ViratKohli.”

This is what sports and sportsmanship are all about!

Netizens loved Babar Azam’s sportsmanship!

 

