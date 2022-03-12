Batting great Zaheer Abbas inducted into PCB Hall of Fame

Batting great Zaheer Abbas has been formally inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame on Saturday.

During the lunch break of Day 1 of the second cricket Test between Pakistan and Australia at the National Stadium Karachi, Zaheer Abbas was given a commemorative cap and plaque from PCB Chief Executive Faisal Hasnain.

National Stadium Karachi has been his home ground, where Zaheer Abass has played 12 Tests in which he scored 531 runs.

In 1982/1983, he became the first batsman to score three consecutive centuries in one-day internationals.

Syed Zaheer Abbas Kirmani, popularly known as Zaheer Abbas is among few professional cricketers who used to wear spectacles.

74-year-old Zaheer is also known as a run-machine during his playing days.

Zaheer Abbas inducted into the PCB Hall of Fame 🌟 pic.twitter.com/Ycr4KgSU2W — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) March 12, 2022

To date, he is the only Asia batter to score a century of first-class centuries after he finished his illustrious 459-match career with 108 centuries and 158 half-centuries from 1965-66 to 1986-87.

He has scored 34,843 runs with an average of 51.5.

In international cricket, Zaheer Abbas scored 5,062 runs in 78 Tests at an average of 44.79 with 12 centuries. He struck seven centuries in 62 ODIs while scoring 2,572 runs at an average of 47.62.

It is pertinent to mention here that Zaheer Abbas has scored 1,000 or more Tests runs against Australia (1,411 runs in 20 Tests), England (1,086 runs in 14 Tests), and India (1,740 runs in 19 Tests).

Speaking on the occasion, Zaheer Abbas said: “I feel humbled to have been recognised in such a respectful and honourable manner by my parent organisation at my home ground, during play of my favourite format of the game and in front of passionate cricket fans, who have also played an integral part throughout my cricketing career. It has been a privilege to have represented Pakistan for nearly two decades and contributed to the national side’s growth in terms of stature and reputation”

“It was a delight to play with and against some of the all-time greats in an era when cricket regulations and playing conditions were not as stringent as today. Of course, the opportunities were also limited as compared to today, but the rewards, appreciation, and acknowledgment were always extremely high and satisfying,” he added.

“Cricket has moved on from my playing days but it still remains a gentleman’s game. It gives me great pleasure and satisfaction to see that this beautiful sport remains in the safe and capable hands of modern day elite cricketers who, day in day out, give their very best in striving to continue to enhance the standard of this sport and in doing so, attract, inspire and motivate younger generation of cricketers,” Zaheer Abbas said.

I am pleased to see a full-strength Australian side play at the National Stadium after 24 long years. I have been part of some great Tests against Australia and I hope that with this tour, the rivalry between two proud nations will revive which, in turn, will only help cricket become stronger. I want to thank the PCB, my family, friends, and all my contemporaries who supported me in this memorable journey and helped me perform for this great country as well as my national, domestic, and England teams.”