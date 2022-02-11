Big blow for Quetta Gladiators as Muhammad Nawaz out of PSL 7

Big blow for Quetta Gladiator!

The in-form all-rounder of PSL franchise team Quetta Gladiators Muhammad Nawaz will not be able to play the remaining matches of PSL 7 due to injury.



According to details, the all-rounder of Quetta Gladiators Mohammad Nawaz has been ruled out of PSL due to a fracture in the foot.

Mohammad Nawaz has injured his left foot during training.



The management of Quetta Gladiators has confirmed that Muhammad Nawaz has left PSL.

“Quetta Gladiators all-rounder @mnawaz94 has been ruled out of the remaining matches of Pakistan Super League (PSL) after suffering a navicular bone undisplaced fracture. His replacement will be announced soon,” QG said in a tweet on Friday.



Unwanted Update for QG fans:



His replacement will be announced soon. — Quetta Gladiators (@TeamQuetta) February 11, 2022

It may take 6 weeks for Nawaz to recover which means the test against Australia will be difficult.