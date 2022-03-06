Bismah Maroof’s daughter is melting hearts after World Cup match against India

Bismah Maroof’s daughter is melting hearts after the World Cup match against India on Sunday.



Though the Pakistan women’s team lost a crucial match against the arch-rivals India but the little girl at the Pakistani camp has become the hit of the day.











It is pertinent to mention here that Bismah Maroof is one of eight mothers playing at the 2022 World Cup.

Indian national women’s cricket team member Ekta Bisht was also spotted with the baby of Pakistan team captain Bisma Maroof at the ongoing women’s World Cup in New Zealand.



Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof has made a comeback to international cricket through this World Cup after going on maternity leave last April while PCB made a historic decision to allow her seven-month-old daughter to accompany her on the tour.

Bismah Maroof is setting an example that a woman can do everything.

She is also the first Pakistani cricketer to return to international cricket after motherhood.



The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) assisted Maroof’s return to international cricket by proving the new mother with a ‘support person’, ‘as part of the Pakistan Cricket Board’s parental policy, to help her look after the newborn while keeping her focus on cricket.’

Little Fatima's first lesson in the spirit of cricket from India and Pakistan 💙💚 #CWC22



📸 @TheRealPCB pic.twitter.com/ut2lCrGL1H — ICC (@ICC) March 6, 2022

On Sunday, India beat Pakistan by 107 runs in their World Cup match, but if there was one undisputed winner of all hearts, it was Bismah Maroof’s seven-month-old daughter Fatima.

When Bismah Maroof was busy at the post-match press conference, the Indian players were spotted playing with Fatima, who was in the care of one of the Pakistan support staff members.

This is so wholesome. Indian women cricket team players gathered around Bismah Maroof's daughter showering love on her. ❤️#TeamPakistan | #CWC22 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/Yw9P50G7OV — Arsalan (@lapulgaprop_) March 6, 2022

The moment was caught on camera and the now-viral post is doing rounds on social media.

WHAT. A. PHOTO. India players with Pakistan captain Bismah Maroof and her kid after the World Cup game in Mount Maunganui. #CWC22 pic.twitter.com/2aS6UJrJXa — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) March 6, 2022