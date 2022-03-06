Bismah Maroof’s daughter is melting hearts after World Cup match against India

Bismah Maroof’s daughter is melting hearts after the World Cup match against India on Sunday.
Though the Pakistan women’s team lost a crucial match against the arch-rivals India but the little girl at the Pakistani camp has become the hit of the day.
Indian national women’s cricket team member Ekta Bisht was also spotted with the baby of Pakistan team captain Bisma Maroof at the ongoing women’s World Cup in New Zealand.
Pakistan skipper Bismah Maroof has made a comeback to international cricket through this World Cup after going on maternity leave last April while PCB made a historic decision to allow her seven-month-old daughter to accompany her on the tour.
Bismah Maroof is setting an example that a woman can do everything.
