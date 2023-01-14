Brazil’s Ronaldo gets ENGAGED for 5th time!

As reported Brazil’s football legend Ronaldo got engaged to his model girlfriend Celina Locks on Friday.

Ronaldo is set to marry for the third time aged 46

The former Real Madrid and Inter Milan striker and Celina Locks announced their engagement with romantic ‘I love you’ messages on social media.

The 32-year-old flashed off her ring to fans on her social media and wrote: “Yes I do” in English before adding in Portuguese: “I love you forever @ronaldo.”

The former footballer wrote: “I’m happy for you. God bless and protect you always. Long live love.”

Ronaldo has been dating a Brazilian model and a successful businesswoman, Celina for the past seven years.

He revealed he had a vasectomy after he was confirmed as the father of Alexander, now 16, in December 2010 following a fling with waitress Michele Umezu.

He later revealed to the Financial Times that had sperm frozen, joking he had enough still to make a football team.

Ronaldo played for Brazil in 98 matches, scoring 62 goals, and is the third-highest goalscorer for his national team.

The former World Cup winner is also father to Ronald, 19, Alexander, 16, Maria Sofia, 10, and Maria Alice, 9.