Cricket fans react to Pakistan’s humiliating first ever ‘whitewash’ defeat in home series

Cricket fans react to Pakistan’s humiliating ‘whitewash’ defeat in the home series for the first time in history!

#PAKvENG resulted in a nightmare series for Pakistan!

Whitewashed in a home Test series for the first time

Lost 3 Tests in a home series for the first time

Lost 4 home Tests in a row for the first time

Lost a Karachi Test (Previous record 23 wins 19 draws 2 losses)

On Tuesday in Karachi, England beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test to sweep the series 3-0 and hand the Pakistanis their first home whitewash.

Resuming the game on 112-2, England easily achieved the modest 167-run target in just 38 minutes, with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 82 and 35 runs respectively.

England, on this first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second in Multan by 26 runs.

Many are of the view that Babar Azam should not lead the national team anymore as the Pakistan team continues to fail in producing winning results in recent ventures.

Babar Azam who holds many records, become the first-ever national team captain to be whitewashed on Pakistani soil.

Record of PAKISTAN TEAM in 2022 Under Babar Azam’s Captaincy:

Lost T20I series vs ENG in PAK.

Lost Test series vs AUS in PAK.

Lost Match vs ZIM in T20 WC.

Lost the Asia Cup final vs SL.

Lost T20 WC final vs ENG.

Lost Test series vs ENG in PAK.

The humiliating whitewash defeat by the visitors for the first time in Pakistan’s cricket history has left the fans most disappointed.

The Art of Test Captaincy isn't Everyone's Cup of Tea



Misbah was the first Pakistani Captain to Receive Test Mace in 2016



Babar Azam will be the First Pakistani Captain under whom Pakistan will be whitewashed in Test Series at home#SportsYaari#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/d07OV3LcQu — Dheeraj Singh (@Dheerajsingh_) December 19, 2022

PCB should appoint Sarfaraz Ahmad as test captain for New Zealand series if they want good results — Saleem Khaliq (@saleemkhaliq) December 20, 2022

First ever Pakistani captain to be whitewashed on Pakistani soil.

Record maker at such a young age. #PakvsEng2022 #BabarAzam𓃵 pic.twitter.com/3FQWcVHTEm — Faizan Naseer Faizi 🇵🇰 (@Faizan_Naser_K9) December 19, 2022

Truth : Pakistan has faced 1st ever Test White Wash on home soil in 70 years.



𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐧𝐠 : 𝐈'𝐌 𝐄𝐍𝐉𝐎𝐘𝐈𝐍𝐆 𝐓𝐇𝐄 𝐂𝐀𝐏𝐓𝐀𝐈𝐍𝐂𝐘.



🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️🤦🏻‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/Ztfs1Shh4O — Shoaib Jatt (@Shoaib_Jatt) December 20, 2022

Pakistan whitewashed Australia in Pakistan in 1982-83, New Zealand in 1990-91 & West Indies in 1997-98. Little it was expected that since 1954-55, when the first ever Test was played Vs India at Bahawalpur, England led by Ben Stokes shall leave Pakistan annihilated 3-0 in 2022. — Dr. Nauman Niaz (@DrNaumanNiaz) December 20, 2022

In 2012, Pakistan whitewashed World No. 1 England at home.



In 2022, Pakistan have been whitewashed by England at home. #ENGvPAK — Farid Khan (@_FaridKhan) December 20, 2022

Inzamam 's final Test – Match drawn but SA won the series



Yousuf 's final Test – PAK suffer inns defeat in ENG



Misbah & Younis ' final Test – PAK won Test series in the Caribbean for 1st time



Azhar 's final Test – PAK get whitewashed in a 3 Test series in Pakistan for 1st time pic.twitter.com/IViF6e0wrw — Arnav Singh (@Arnavv43) December 20, 2022

Babar Azam has repeatedly been hiding behind Shaheen Afridi's absence but bowlers were never a problem, it was batters, who failed to capitalise in crunch situations, writes @aliahmed98_



Read more: https://t.co/pcJoqFsg9i#PAKvENG #BabarAzam pic.twitter.com/Fb1euz3JAw — Cricket Pakistan (@cricketpakcompk) December 20, 2022