Cricket fans react to Pakistan’s humiliating first ever ‘whitewash’ defeat in home series

Saman SiddiquiDecember 21, 2022
Cricket fans react to Pakistan’s humiliating ‘whitewash’ defeat in the home series for the first time in history!

#PAKvENG resulted in a nightmare series for Pakistan!

  • Whitewashed in a home Test series for the first time
  • Lost 3 Tests in a home series for the first time
  • Lost 4 home Tests in a row for the first time
  • Lost a Karachi Test (Previous record 23 wins 19 draws 2 losses)

On Tuesday in Karachi, England beat Pakistan by eight wickets in the third and final Test to sweep the series 3-0 and hand the Pakistanis their first home whitewash.

Resuming the game on 112-2, England easily achieved the modest 167-run target in just 38 minutes, with Ben Duckett and Ben Stokes unbeaten on 82 and 35 runs respectively.

England, on this first Test tour of Pakistan since 2005, won the first Test in Rawalpindi by 74 runs and the second in Multan by 26 runs. 

Many are of the view that Babar Azam should not lead the national team anymore as the Pakistan team continues to fail in producing winning results in recent ventures.

Babar Azam who holds many records, become the first-ever national team captain to be whitewashed on Pakistani soil.

Record of PAKISTAN TEAM in 2022 Under Babar Azam’s Captaincy:

  • Lost T20I series vs ENG in PAK.
  • Lost Test series vs AUS in PAK.
  • Lost Match vs ZIM in T20 WC.
  • Lost the Asia Cup final vs SL.
  • Lost T20 WC final vs ENG.
  • Lost Test series vs ENG in PAK.

The humiliating whitewash defeat by the visitors for the first time in Pakistan’s cricket history has left the fans most disappointed.

 

 

