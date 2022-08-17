Cristiano Ronaldo calls out media for telling lies!

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out the media for telling lies!
The Manchester United forward has made it to the headlines once again but this time for the controversy surrounding the football star’s exit from the MU football club.
The 37-year-old Ronaldo has a year left on the contract he signed when he rejoined United from Juventus a year ago.
Reports claim that the Portuguese football star wants to leave United, however, the new manager Erik ten Hag said he is “not for sale”.
Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut on Aug 16, in 2003 and rest is the history now.