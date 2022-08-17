Oyeyeah
Sports News

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out media for telling lies!

It's been weeks since the media is buzzing with Man Utd transfer news

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui5 views
posted on
Cristiano RonaldoCristiano Ronaldo calls out media for telling lies | OyeYeah News
Views

Cristiano Ronaldo calls out the media for telling lies!

The Manchester United forward has made it to the headlines once again but this time for the controversy surrounding the football star’s exit from the MU football club.

Published Earlier:

The 37-year-old Ronaldo has a year left on the contract he signed when he rejoined United from Juventus a year ago.

Cristiano Ronaldo in an Instagram post called out the media claiming that he has a ‘notebook’ of hundreds of headlines created about him of which only five were correct.
 
He also says the truth will come out when he gives an interview in a couple of weeks.

 

Reports claim that the Portuguese football star wants to leave United, however, the new manager Erik ten Hag said he is “not for sale”.

Ronaldo instagram

Cristiano Ronaldo made his Manchester United debut on Aug 16, in 2003 and rest is the history now.

It was earlier in the day when Elon Musk joked about buying the Manchester United Football Club.
 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You