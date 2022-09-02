England announces squad for 7-match T20I series against Pakistan

England announces a 19-man squad for 7-match T20I series against Pakistan on Friday.

The series will be played from 20th Sep to 2nd Oct in Karachi and Lahore.

In Buttler’s absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

England captain Jos Buttler who is recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series.

The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Friday announced the squad that includes five uncapped players have been announced for the first tour to Pakistan since 2005.

The England Men’s selection panel has also named the squad for the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia starting in October, a statement from the ECB said.

While the two English players named in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup squad, Chris Jordan (finger) and Liam Livingstone (ankle), will continue their rehab and will not tour Pakistan ahead of the World Cup but remain on track to be fit for the tournament in Australia.

Who are you most excited to see doing their thing? 🏏 🇵🇰 #PAKvENG 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 pic.twitter.com/a1WTunKm2l — England Cricket (@englandcricket) September 2, 2022

England’s T20I squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali (vice-captain), Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson (Hampshire), Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, Mark Wood

England T20 World Cup squad

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

T20 Schedule of Pakistan tour

1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi

2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi

3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi

4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi

5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore