T20 World Cup: England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in the warm-up match

England beat Pakistan by 6 wickets in the warm-up match of the T20 World Cup played in the Australian city of Brisbane, on Monday.



England won the toss and decided to put Pakistan to bat first.



Pakistan scored 160 runs. And chasing 161 to win, England achieved the target in the 15th over for the loss of four wickets.

Shaheen Afridi, 22, joined Pakistan playing eleven following his recovery from a knee injury.

Afridi has been sidelined since sustaining a ligament injury to his right knee during a test match in Sri Lanka in July, missing the Asia Cup and home series against England.

Pakistan men’s cricket team captains Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan did not participate in the warm-up match against England at the Gabba in Brisbane.



Pakistan’s innings:



In today’s match, Shan Masood and Haider Ali opened the match and the national team scored 160 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in the allotted 19 overs.



Shan Masood and Mohammad Wasim top-scored with 39 and 26 respectively. Apart from this, Haider Ali 18, Shadab 14, Iftikhar Ahmed 22, Khushdil Safar, Asif Ali 14, and Muhammad Nawaz 10 returned to the pavilion.



Naseem Shah 2 and Haris Rauf scored one run and remained not out.



For England, David Willey took 2 wickets while Liam Livingstone, Chris Jordan, Sam Curran, and Ben Stokes took one wicket each.



England’s innings:



England achieved the target of 161 runs for the loss of 4 wickets in 14.4 overs.



Harry Brook scored 45 runs and Sam Curran remained not out by scoring 33 runs, Ben Stokes scored 36 runs and Lewington scored 28 runs.



While Wasim Jr dismissed two players. Shaheen Afridi bowled 2 overs in the warm-up match, he could not take a single wicket for 7 runs.





Pakistan (Playing XI): Haider Ali(w), Shan Masood, Shadab Khan(c), Mohammad Nawaz, Khushdil Shah, Iftikhar Ahmed, Asif Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Fakhar Zaman, Shaheen Afridi

England (Playing XI): Philip Salt, Alex Hales, Ben Stokes, Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Jos Buttler(w/c), Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Reece Topley, Mark Wood