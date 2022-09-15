Oyeyeah
After a 17-year hiatus, England cricket team arrives in Pakistan

The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium on September 16.

England team in Pakistan
After a 17-year hiatus, the England cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday morning.

The English cricket team reached Karachi via Emirates flight after having a brief stay in Dubai.

The 19-man England squad, captained by Jos Buttler, in the first leg of the Pakistan tour, will play seven Twenty20 match series in Karachi and Lahore.

England team’s skipper Joss Buttler later in the day addressed a press conference in Karachi.

He announced a donation for flood relief and said that his side will try to raise the spirit in Pakistan via Cricket.

The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium Karachi on September 16.

 

England’s T20I squad includes:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Here is the Schedule of the much anticipated Pak vs Eng T20 series:

  • 1st T20: Pakistan v England, 20 September, National Stadium, Karachi
  • 2nd T20: Pakistan v England, 22 September, National Stadium, Karachi
  • 3rd T20: Pakistan v England, 23 September, National Stadium, Karachi
  • 4th T20: Pakistan v England, 25 September, National Stadium, Karachi
  • 5th T20: Pakistan v England, 28 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 6th T20: Pakistan v England, 30 September, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore
  • 7th T20: Pakistan v England, 2 October, Gaddafi Stadium, Lahore

