After a 17-year hiatus, England cricket team arrives in Pakistan

After a 17-year hiatus, the England cricket team arrived in Pakistan on Thursday morning.

The English cricket team reached Karachi via Emirates flight after having a brief stay in Dubai.

The 19-man England squad, captained by Jos Buttler, in the first leg of the Pakistan tour, will play seven Twenty20 match series in Karachi and Lahore.

England team’s skipper Joss Buttler later in the day addressed a press conference in Karachi.

He announced a donation for flood relief and said that his side will try to raise the spirit in Pakistan via Cricket.



The visiting side will start training at the National Stadium Karachi on September 16.

🗣️ Jos Buttler talks to the media as England's T20I squad arrives in Karachi for their first tour of Pakistan in 17 years#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/Z9Zl0UzY0N — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 15, 2022

England’s T20I squad includes:

Jos Buttler (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Traveling reserves: Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tymal Mills.

Here is the Schedule of the much anticipated Pak vs Eng T20 series: