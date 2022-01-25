Oyeyeah
Sports News

England footballer Michael Owen arrives in Pakistan

Owen will also lay the foundation stone of the NED football stadium in Karachi

OyeYeah News    By Saman Siddiqui12 views
posted on
Michael Owen arrives in PakistanEngland footballer Michael Owen | OyeYeah News
Views

England footballer Michael Owen has arrived in Pakistan on Tuesday.

The English football great is part of the delegation visiting Pakistan that includes international football coaches.

PTV Sports, welcoming the Former England footballer in a tweet, said that he will promote international football in the country in collaboration with Global Soccer Ventures (GSV).

Published Earlier:

According to the state broadcaster, Owen attend a dinner hosted by President Dr. Arif Alvi and is likely to have a meeting with Army Chief Gen Qamar Bajwa.

While a press release issued by GSV said the former footballer would meet Prime Minister Imran Khan too.

“Michael Owen will lay the foundation stone of the first soccer city in Karachi, in addition to outlining a programme to revive football in Pakistan by GSV,” it read.

The GSV, on January 5, 2022, signed a 10-year agreement worth $12million with the NED University of Engineering & Technology to set up a ‘Soccer City’ Stadium.

On Jan 23. Owen posted a message on Twitter saying he was “thrilled” to play his role in helping Global Soccer Ventures (GSV) in its effort to revamp the sport in Pakistan.

“Look forward to seeing you soon,” he had said.

 

the authorSaman Siddiqui
Saman Siddiqui, A freelance journalist with a Master’s Degree in Mass Communication and MS in Peace and Conflict Studies. Associated with the media industry since 2006. Experience in various capacities including Program Host, Researcher, News Producer, Documentary Making, Voice Over, Content Writing Copy Editing, and Blogging, and currently associated with OyeYeah since 2018, working as an Editor.
All posts bySaman Siddiqui

You Might Also Like

Recommended For You