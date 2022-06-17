Oyeyeah
England sets new world record for highest ODI total

By Saman Siddiqui
England has set a world record for the highest ODI total on Friday, breaking its own previous record!

England has made history against the Netherlands on Friday, breaking their own record for the highest team total in a one-day international (ODI) as they scored 498-4 in 50 overs.

The previous record of 481 runs was also held by England, made against Australia in 2018.

The evening saw, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, and Phil Salt smashed centuries.

While Liam Livingstone scored England’s fastest ODI fifty in the first fixture of the three-match series at VRA Cricket Ground. 

 

 

 

