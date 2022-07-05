ENGvsIND: Cricket fans react as England upstage India in 5th Test

Cricket fans react as England upstage India in the 5th Test on Tuesday.
Day 4 kicked off as Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant had a solid start, as India aimed to extend their lead.
There was a more aggressive intent from Pujara, but an attempted flashy cut against Stuart Broad cost him his wicket at 66 while Shreyas Iyer was sent back to the dressing room against the short-ball ploy, with Matthew Potts getting his scalp for 19
Pant who managed to cross his half-century, attempted a reverse sweep against Jack Leach but could not hit the connection, and was sent back at 57.
A procession then followed, as the remainder of the Indian batters failed to contribute much to the cause.
Skipper Ben Stokes would clean up the final three wickets after lunch, as the visiting side was bowled out for 245.
The target for England to chase down was 278.
England openers started aggressively to chase the target, some thought Day 4 will bring the result. But it was meant for day five for the host England to pull off a historic chase at Edgbaston.
Joe Root (76*) and Jonny Bairstow (72*) established a brilliant partnership to put the hosts in charge during their run chase of 378.
And the rest is history now. Here is how cricket fans react to today’s England win:
England Won By 7 wickets 🌟
They fully deserve it 👏 !!
And the 5 match test series end in a 2-2 Draw !#ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/Oa3yIVogmY
— 🦋 Mee23 🙂 🦋 (@mee23_1) July 5, 2022
No praise high enough for these two! @root66 is the best test batter right now, but the way @jbairstow21 rose to the challenge in both inns was superb. You just got to doff your hat and say well played 👏🏽 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/T6sX0NBKhK
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 5, 2022
Teammates dragging Kohli out of the ground when Bairstow enters. #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/VRHlGS6TzY
— Rajabets India🇮🇳👑 (@smileandraja) July 4, 2022
Bairstow Ans to Kohli #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/ltYK1D8oqy
— Bhatti James Bond (@HaajiAsad111) July 5, 2022
Some partnership give heartbreak to Indians 💔😂#ENGvsIND #testcricket #India #England #Pakistan #BazBall #WTC23 pic.twitter.com/OZVnepXVMN
— Arhaan (@arhaanahmedkhan) July 5, 2022
Some cricket fans were disappointed that England didn’t try and chase it down yesterday. But who knew Joe Root and Jonny Bairstow would run riot on Day 4!
Joe root and jonny bairstow waving at the funeral of indian fans who just died #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/1xncioZfeg
— M❤️ (@testcricfreak) July 5, 2022
England could have chased 600 the way they're batting#ENGvsIND
— Ian Pont 🇬🇧 (@Ponty100mph) July 5, 2022
Groundsman rolling the Edgbaston pitch during inns break 😅 #ENGvIND pic.twitter.com/OMRdplkDwt
— Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) July 4, 2022
This is absolutely ridiculous run chase by England. This Brendon McCullum's approach is working big time for them. Take a bow, Root, Stokes and Bairstow. 💯👏👏 #ENGvsIND pic.twitter.com/6SkBNphLDP
— Muhammad Zaman (@MuhammadZamanPK) July 5, 2022