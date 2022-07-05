ENGvsIND: Cricket fans react as England upstage India in 5th Test

Root and Bairstow showed the kind of sustained aggression which is quickly becoming the hallmark partnership of the England test team.

It’s the first time that India has lost a Test when defending a 350+ target!



Day 4 kicked off as Cheteshwar Pujara and Rishabh Pant had a solid start, as India aimed to extend their lead.

There was a more aggressive intent from Pujara, but an attempted flashy cut against Stuart Broad cost him his wicket at 66 while Shreyas Iyer was sent back to the dressing room against the short-ball ploy, with Matthew Potts getting his scalp for 19

Pant who managed to cross his half-century, attempted a reverse sweep against Jack Leach but could not hit the connection, and was sent back at 57.

A procession then followed, as the remainder of the Indian batters failed to contribute much to the cause.

Skipper Ben Stokes would clean up the final three wickets after lunch, as the visiting side was bowled out for 245.

The target for England to chase down was 278.

England openers started aggressively to chase the target, some thought Day 4 will bring the result. But it was meant for day five for the host England to pull off a historic chase at Edgbaston.